DuBOIS — DuBois Area School District Business Manager Jeanette Buriak presented a review of the 2023-24 preliminary budget at a recent board meeting.
“This is a budget in progress. We’re still looking at tax revenue,” said Buriak. The state’s proposed budget did not come out until after her presentation.
Local revenue is mostly in the form of property taxes, said Buriak. State revenue is significantly impacted by economic forces, and federal revenue originates from the federal government in the form of grants or aid intended to provide services for children with specific needs.
The majority of the district’s money comes from the state, about 48 percent; local, 40 percent; and 12 percent from federal, she said.
Total revenues for the current budget are listed at $67,033,924, while the preliminary budget is listed at $68,857,921, a 2.72 increase.
Local revenues
The current budget for local revenue is $25,724,887, while the preliminary budget is projecting $27,704,685, said Buriak.
Most of the local revenue will be coming from increases in assessment in both Jefferson County and Clearfield County.
“We’ll have anticipated increases through (Individuals with Disabilities Education Act) IDEA funding as well,” she said. “Interest rates are higher right now, so that is added quite a bit to what this looks like. We do have things invested into some higher yield products right now. That’s most of it and the delinquent taxes. So our current taxes from this school year have come in lower than they were the year prior, which means to me that our delinquent taxes in school year 2024 will be much higher.”
State revenues
The current budget for state revenue is $32,120,721, while the preliminary budget is projecting $33,328,236.
State revenue includes: Basic education subsidy; special education subsidy; tuition for children in placement; retirement and social security; transportation subsidy; property tax reduction (Homestead/Farmstead); rental (Plan Con reimbursement); health services; Ready to Learn Block Grant; and school safety grants.
Federal revenue
The current budget for federal revenue is $9,188,316, while the preliminary budget is projecting $7,825,000.
“This is one of the categories that could change because all of our federal revenue funds are reimbursable funds,” said Buriak. “We do not get federal money until we spend it. So based on labor shortages and supply chain issues with some of our projects right now, if we don’t pay for the projects, we will not be reimbursed for them. So while we’re budgeted at $9 million now, if we’re not able to finish or get to the appointment projects that we anticipate, then we will see this line item increase for 2023-24.”
2023-2024 index rate –5.5 percent
The district’s index rate is 5.5 percent this year, said Buriak. The district’s current millage is 95.34 mills in Clearfield County and 29.11 mills in Jefferson County. The difference is due to the Multi-County Tax Equalization ratio of the State Equalization Board.
“Because of assessments in rebalancing, if we were not to raise taxes at all, Clearfield County would look at 95.30 mills and Jefferson County would remain at 29.27 mills,” she said. “If we would raise taxes to the index, we could raise it from anywhere from, well obviously zero up to 5.17 mills in Clearfield and 1.49 mills in Jefferson, which would give us 100.47 mills in Clearfield and the 30.86 mills in Jefferson. This would give us a possible additional revenue of 1,084,265.”
Buriak said “possible” because the district’s tax revenues are down for this year.
If a home has a market value of $100,000, the homeowner is probably paying about $2,300 in taxes currently. If taxes are raised to the index, that same homeowner would spend about $129 more in taxes in Clearfield County. In Jefferson County, using $75,000 as the home market value, taxes raised to the index would mean that taxpayer is spending about $120 more in real estate taxes.
Expenses
How does the money support our children? Buriak said the district has two different components to classifying expenses — function and the object codes.
“The function describes the activities for which a service or material is acquired,” she said.
The functions of the district are classified into five broad areas:
- Instruction — currently budgeted, $40,022,705; preliminary for 2023-24, $41,682,557
- Support services — currently budgeted, $20,062,330; preliminary, $20,944,808
- Operation of non-instructional services — current, $881,912; preliminary, $901,473
- Facilities acquisition, construction and improvement services — current, $5,584,135; preliminary, $4,604,383
- Other financing uses — current, $3,873,850; preliminary, $4,833,575
The second component to classifying expenses, is the use of object codes. The object dimension is the service or commodity bought.
The nine defined major object categories are:
- Personnel Services – salaries (current, $25,274,436; preliminary, $26,190,953)
- Personnel Services – employee benefits (current, $19,488,656; preliminary, $19,836,703)
- Purchased professional and technical services (current, $1,042,492; preliminary, $1,909,211)
- Purchased property services (current, $6,428,516; preliminary, $5,375,450)
- Other purchased services (current, $10,782,959; preliminary, $11,129,328)
- Supplies (current, $2,962,450; preliminary, $3,021,699)
- Property (current, $123,619; preliminary, $223,500)
- Other objects (current, $447,954; preliminary, $446,376)
- Other financing uses
Debt service currently is listed at $3,278,850 and projected for 2023-24 at $3,238,575. Budgetary reserve is currently listed at $595,000 and projected for 2023-24 at $1,595,000.
Total current budget expenses are listed at $70,424,932 and projected for 2023-24 at $72,966,795. This preliminary budget represents a 3.61 percent increase over the 2022-23 budget.
Buriak said the 2023-24 budget will continue to be updated as proposed budget information evolves. The board will receive the proposed final budget in May, with final adoption expected in June.