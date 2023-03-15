DuBOIS — The DuBois Area School District recently received an unexpected delivery of 14 district textbooks with copyright dates between 1888 through 1906 from a New York couple with a connection to the area.
Included in the delivery of the books, dated Feb. 17, was a letter signed by Bruce Maier of Shoreham, N.Y., who noted that the textbooks were stamped by the DuBois School District “imploring their return.”
“These books have copyright dates between 1888 thru 1906, and I ask that you suspend the late fees for their return,” Maier stated in the letter. He also said that he has another 14 academic textbooks from the same period used by former students of the district and was planning to send those as well.
The collection of the books was shared with the school board, along with some background, by Superintendent Wendy Benton at their February meeting. Shortly after, the Courier Express and Benton talked with Bruce Maier and his wife, Sandra Maier, via telephone.
“I just feel that this is such an incredible treasure that you have provided to the district,” Benton said.
“Although I was the deliverer of both the first set of books and the other set that’s coming to you, I’m only an intermediary,” said Bruce Maier. “Sandy’s family is how they came into, and she’s going to be able to provide you a lot more detail about that.”
“Both of my parents were born and bred in DuBois,” said Sandra Maier. “My father and mother were high school sweethearts in your DuBois High School; she wore his letter, the sweater with the Big D letter. Very cute. I have a picture of them sitting in the bleachers as high school sweethearts. So it’s a cute small town, and it was even smaller back then.”
Sandra Maier said her parents, Alden Faudie and Helen (Martin) Faudie, were born in 1920 and 1922. Alden Faudie served during World War II as a bomber, who was shot down by the Germans over France. He spent about 1 1/2 years in the underground in France until he was finally able to return home.
“My mom’s big claim to fame at DuBois was that she was a majorette, and that was big, that’s like being a rock star today,” Sandra Maier said with a laugh.
“My mom had two sisters and my father had five siblings so I think they helped to fill the school district as well,” said Sandra Maier. “My mom’s father and uncle I think are the ones who began collecting lots of old books, not just DuBois ones, but ones from all over the place. Here we are a century or more after some of these books have copyrights from the 1800s.
“We are at the point now where we want to downsize some, starting to look critically at everything that we possess and what could we do with it,” Sandra Maier said. “In some cases, some books are moldy and nobody wants to see them. But my husband is retired and really took the time to go through each book, and you (DASD) are recipients, as are some other people, of these books that were in this massive collection that my parents carried around from address to address in their lives.”
“Initially, there were 236 books and occupying nine shelves of which you’re seeing a small subset of the ones that were DuBois with the stamp,” said Bruce Maier.
“The one thing I was afraid when he was talking about sending books back — are these library books, are we going to have to pay the fine,” Sandra Maier said jokingly.
“I got quite a chuckle about that as well,” said Benton. “I actually talked about that at the board meeting and the school board laughed as well. Everyone thought that that was pretty cute.”
Bruce Maier noted that some of the other books he sent to places included a book to the William McKinley Presidential Library about him that was from his time period and another book about the Johnstown flood to the Johnstown Flood Museum, as well as books to the Railroad Museum of Pennsylvania and other books about the Civil War.
“But they had quite a few, originally there were nine shelves initially, and now they were down to three, but through multiple methods,” said Bruce Maier. “We’re happy they found a home. We’d rather have them somewhere where they’ll be of some use and appreciation.”
“Looks like Bruce hit the nail on the head with you guys,” said Sandra Maier.
“I was shocked by how pleased you were because I was afraid that maybe you might say, eh, but that’s very nice. Thank you,” said Bruce Maier.
“No, thank you, you made my day,” said Benton. She noted that she let teachers know that the books are available.
“I said they certainly are not something that we can necessarily pass around to our thousands of students, but I want the teachers to know that they’re here,” Benton said. “And if it was something that they wanted to take into their classroom and display or to show the kids, I think it’s just a remarkable piece of our history.”
Benton said once everyone in the district who wants to preview them is finished, she would like to put them in the display case in the district office, where members of the community will be welcome to look at them.
Listed below are the first set of books delivered:
- High School Algebra 1906
- Laboratory Manual of Inorganic Chemistry 1896
- Elements of Chemistry 1897
- Steps in English – (Book Two) 1903
- A Fourth Reader 1893
- The Leading Facts of English History
- United States History
- Steele’s Series in the Natural Sciences 1877
- American History Stories 1889
- Harper’s Third Reader 1888
- Harper’s Sixth Reader 1890
- Carpenter’s Geographical Reader 1898
- Natural Music Reader 1895
- Elements of Algebra 1894
- Novelletten Bibliothek 1896