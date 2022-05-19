DuBOIS — The DuBois Sesquicentennial Committee, in partnership with a Colorado-based firearms business, will be offering commemorative Henry rifles to the public, according to DuBois Area Historical Society President Ruth Gregori.
The commemorative rifles will include three models. Those models are the Henry Standard, the Henry Golden Boy, and the Henry Big Boy.
Brian Nesby of Rocky Mountain Firearms had contacted the DuBois Area Historical Society after seeing information regarding the Sesquicentennial on the Lumber Heritage website. Located in Johnstown, Colorado, Rocky Mountain Firearms is a small family-owned business that has been producing special edition firearms for more than 17 years.
After discussing various options and submitting historic scenes for review, the committee approved the proposal from Rocky Mountain Firearms.
“We’ve sold a number of commemorative Henry rifles in Ohio, and Pennsylvania,” said Nesby.
The quality of the Rocky Mountain Firearms is superb and would make an excellent addition to any collector of commemorative firearms.
“We like to give back,” Nesby said. “We want to leave money in the DuBois community, and that’s why we are donating two guns, a Henry Standard and a Henry Golden Boy, to be raffled off, with the money benefiting the DuBois Area Historical Society.”
Aside from the raffle, guns are available for purchase.
The Henry Standard is a .22-caliber rifle that will have a blued receiver and round barrel. Only 15 of the guns will be available, and each gun will be engraved with the number of the series. The Henry Standard will sell for $795.
The Henry Golden Boy has a brass finished receiver and octagon barrel. It, too, is .22 caliber. Like the Henry Standard, only 15 of this model will be available. The Golden Boy sells for $995.
The Henry Big Boy is a large-bore rifle, and again only 15 of this model will be offered. It comes with an octagon barrel, and can be ordered in one of three calibers, including 357, 44, or 45. The Henry Big Boy sells for $1,595.
The right side of the butt stock includes an engraved image of the DuBois Brewery. The left side includes the Sesquicentennial logo.
The right side of the pistol grip includes an image of the B & S Shaft #1 Mine. The left side of the pistol grip includes an image of the BR&P Depot.
The right side of the forearm stock includes an image of the DuBois Mansion and a banner of the Great Fire of 1888. The left side of the forearm stock includes an image of the Van Tassel Tannery and the logo of the DuBois Area Historical Society.
Those wanting more information or to purchase one or more of the commemorative Henry rifles should contact Nesby by phone (970-231-3050). Orders are fulfilled in the order received.
“It truly is a limited edition offering” Gregori stated. “Once the guns are sold, no more will be produced.”
Additional information concerning the raffle will be made available once the rifles are received.