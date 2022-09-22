DuBOIS — During the DuBois City Council meeting, held Monday immediately following the DuBois/Sandy Township Consolidation Joint Board meeting, Solicitor Toni Cherry addressed a statement, read by township Supervisor Sam Mollica on behalf of the board of supervisors, accusing the city of treating the consolidation process as a “city takeover” rather than working cooperatively with the township.
Part of the supervisors’ statement said that during the joint board meeting on Aug. 15, the topic of sewer and water finances in the consolidation agreement was brought up.
“A majority of the Sandy Township Supervisors believe the current method that DuBois uses to manage the sewer finances may violate the Sewer Rental Act, whereas, revenue generated from the sewer system is used for general fund expenditures. DuBois City only allowed a few brief comments on this topic, excluding the discussion on this very important item, before making it go to a vote,” Mollica read on behalf of the township supervisors.
“I’m going to answer once and for all, these veiled and now not-so-veiled accusations that there has been some mismanagement of water company funds or sewer company funds,” said Cherry. “I am here to tell you that that is simply baseless. And to make such a statement with absolutely no proof is absolutely beyond irresponsible. It is just plain negligent. What they (supervisors) don’t understand, obviously, is that we have a separate water company and we have a separate sewer company. Now, because our water company was and remains, until the consolidation, subject to PUC (Public Utility Commission), when the City of DuBois goes into request an increase, part of the calculation involves the value of assets, and the calculation of that in forming the rate. Now a city that has older assets is at a disadvantage in that calculation.”
Cherry also said that a smaller water company such as DuBois has a disadvantage before the PUC.
“One of the things we’ve had brought to us many times is a demand that we sell our system,” said Cherry. “Water is very, very precious. And in the years to come a community that controls its own water source controls its destiny and controls the safety of its inhabitants. So we’re not going to give it away or sell it for a couple of bucks to some company in Philadelphia that doesn’t know our names, and doesn’t even know where DuBois is on the map. As long as I breathe air, it’s not going to happen.”
Keeping the water company intact and getting a reasonable rate is very important, Cherry said. One day it occurred to Cherry that the city was going to be at a disadvantage if they had to keep coming back and calculating the value of assets that are old, because they have them on a depreciated scale. The cost of operation includes employees.
“One of the accusations that they made to me in my travels with them and my experiences was, how do you differentiate between what services these individual employees perform for the City of DuBois in our roads and our infrastructure, and what services they perform for the water company? And how do you differentiate between what services your manager performs for the City of DuBois and what services he performs as manager of your water company?” said Cherry. “I said, ‘Fine. Here’s what we’re going to do. And it’s perfectly legal.’”
That was the water company was going to lease the employees and the services of the administrative staff, she said.
“And the equipment that is owned by the City of DuBois, but is being used to do work for the water company, so we are going to lease that to you for a fee,” Cherry said. “And council voted on that and that is in writing, and that is how that money is paid because the water company owes it to the city for the employees and the skill that we provide to them.”
Likewise, Cherry said it was done for the sewer company as well because some employees are only for the sewer company, but they are paid for, they are employees of the City of DuBois as part of a collective bargaining agreement of the city.
“We provide all that work to them for a fee, and the sewer company pays the City of DuBois,” said Cherry. “There is no slush fund. We do not invade their monies. They pay their obligations under contracts that have existed for years and they are public documents and they are discoverable under a right-to-know request. We don’t have anything to hide here and we don’t do anything in private.”
Mayor Ed Walsh asked Cherry to address the accusation that the city uses water and sewage funds monies to pay their general balance budgets to keep taxes lower.
“Never. You don’t raise taxes because you stay on a budget and you understand that we are 55 percent low to middle income in this city, and people can’t afford to have their taxes raised,” said Cherry. “You (city) have done that, you have managed to get grant money because we have a brilliant grant writer. And we have a manager who has been, I have to think genius, in leveraging the value of our recreational facilities as the city’s 50 percent match to get that grant. Now I have to applaud him because he thought of it, and he’s been able to implement it, and because these projects are so worthwhile, they’ve received their grants.
“I mean, there’s nothing secret about it,” said Cherry. “We don’t have any side deals. It’s all been out in public. We have public hearings on all of our grants. Come, listen, participate, but we do nothing in secret. So no, we don’t use that.”
“Now, what they want to talk about is that we receive donations from Waste Management, for use in various projects, like bringing the Small College World series here, providing fireworks for them, making sure that there’s food for them,” said Cherry. “There are little perks to make them want to come back like Christmas baskets, all of those things. But those things are done with the full knowledge of Waste Management so that they know what we’re doing with that donation that they have given and the full knowledge of city council. And that is not part of a budget and we don’t use it to pay our bills.”