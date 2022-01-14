DuBOIS — The DuBois Street Mission at 804 ½ DuBois St. has opened its doors to the unsheltered throughout the cold winter months. Those spearheading the effort are looking to spread the word even more about the “Operation Out of the Cold” initiative.
Gina Gray, executive director of Agape Community Services, and Amy Rosman, the Shelter Plus Care Program coordinator through the DuBois Housing Authority, as well as other local agencies, partnered last year to make the DuBois Street Mission come to life.
The overnight, cold-weather facility, which is open from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., opened its doors on Dec. 20, offering a warm bed, hot meal and comfort to those in need. At the time, the waiting list had an estimated nine to 12 people, said Gray.
The response hasn’t been as extreme as they had expected, she said, due to a couple possible reasons. It hasn’t been cold enough this winter for people to turn to the mission. Now, though, temperatures are beginning to drop.
And, there tends to be misconceptions and assumptions about homeless shelters, such as they aren’t clean, etc. For this reason, some people won’t go to a shelter.
Gray stressed that the newly-renovated building is kept freshly clean, with volunteers and staff following COVID-19 precautions.
Thus far, the feedback from those who have stayed has been positive, said Gray. They are typically “surprised” by the friendly, clean and safe atmosphere, as well as the comfort provided by those there.
Some of the people who have stayed at the mission have been from the DuBois area, and are on the coordinated entry list at the DHA, said Gray.
“Some are newly homeless. We are working to get people on that coordinated entry list,” she said.
People can also go to the Service Access and Management (SAM), Gray noted. If the person is from Punxsutawney, they can go to Community Action Inc. for resources.
The news of the mission just may not have reached many people yet, Gray noted.
“We are about to embark on a campaign,” she said. “We will hand flyers out to agencies, and they can hand those out.”
The plan is to also “meet people where they are,” said Gray, meaning mission volunteers will go out, talk to people and invite them in, aiming to make them more comfortable with the idea.
“People aren’t always willing to leave the comfort of a cold vehicle or a cold tent to come to a new place,” she said.
Gray said she would like to stress that the mission is not just open to people in the immediate area – those from outside and surrounding communities are welcome.
The mission is very grateful for the community support and donations received, Gray said.
“It’s been very good to start out,” she said. “We have what we need.”
But, there is always room for more volunteers and donations, said Gray, being that unexpected costs may pop up, such as the building needing a new metal roof sooner than they anticipated.
Those interested in an overnight stay need to call the mission by 4 p.m. that day, said Gray, at 814-375-7652. They can also stop in at the mission from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays.
Those interested in volunteering can call 814-375-9120.
Donations can be sent to P.O. Box 314 DuBois, PA 15801.