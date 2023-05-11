DuBOIS — DuBois Area School District students, along with more than 5,000 first- and second-grade students across the state of Pennsylvania, took on a highly innovative and engaging learning activity – discoverED 2023 Crafty Catapult Challenge, according to Nicole Hill, director of instructional technology and innovation.
discoverED 2023, which was held on May 2, is a virtual collaborative design challenge led by the Fox Chapel Area and Avonworth school districts that marks the kickoff of Remake Learning Days in Pennsylvania, a learning festival for students and families.
Superintendent Wendy Benton, at last week’s board work session, commended Hill and all the teachers that have been involved in supporting Remake Learning Days on May 2.
According to Hill, during the discoverED 2023 celebration, schools from throughout the state that differ demographically were partnered virtually to share their learning experiences. Students planned, created, and made improvements to their catapults using supplies provided with support from the Grable Foundation. Catapults were built using straws, popsicle sticks, rubber bands, spoons, and tape. Students then tested out their catapults by launching ping pong balls. Some classes measured to see who could launch the furthest and others attempted to land in baskets. Each class then met with their virtual partners via Google Meet and showed off their creations.
“I learned to never underestimate my students,” said first-grade teacher Tiffany Minns. “They exceeded my expectations in many ways. I noticed partners problem solving and thinking critically to better their results as they tested their catapult inventions. I believe we have some future engineers in our schools.”
“My students loved doing the catapult challenge,” said second-grade teacher Dory Ferra. “This activity gave them the opportunity to build a catapult with a partner, test the catapult by launching a ping pong ball, and make adjustments to their design. Some of their designs were well thought out and effective. When we connected in a Google Meet with two classes from Saltsburg Elementary School, we had a competition to see whose design was most effective in making the ball go the farthest. My students were very supportive of their classmates’ designs and gave them words of encouragement even if their design wasn’t extremely effective. As a teacher, I really enjoyed seeing my students use problem-solving skills to make and adjust their designs while using social skills like empathy, cooperation, and kindness. These are all skills we have been working on throughout the school year.”
discoverED 2023 is just one part of the Remake Learning Days in Pennsylvania from May 4-23.
Visit www.remakelearningdays.org to learn more about these unique educational opportunities for all students. There are more than 100 events scheduled throughout Northwestern PA, coordinated by Riverview Intermediate Unit 6 in collaboration with Northwest Tri-County Intermediate Unit 5, Seneca Highlands Intermediate Unit 9, ARIN Intermediate Unit 28, and Midwestern Intermediate Unit IV. Remake learning encourages families to pursue learning opportunities in their own backyard, including local libraries, conservation districts, YMCAs, art studios, schools, and more.
The DuBois Area School District also hosted a Build Fest at Wasson Elementary School on May 6 as a part of the Remake Learning Days.