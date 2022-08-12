Conservation Ambassador

Riley Brennan, center, participates in a plant quiz as part of a learning exercise on turkey habitat at the recent Wildlife Leadership Academy. This was just one of several hands-on programs over the five-day camp that educated campers on history and conservation, turkey anatomy, calling, tracking, trapping, and the issues that impact turkey populations.

 Submitted

DuBOIS — Riley Brennan, 16, of DuBois, was selected to participate in this year’s Wildlife Leadership Academy, held at Krislund Camp in Madisonburg, Centre County. Brennan participated in the week-long “PA Gobblers” program from July 26-30.

Recommended Video

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos