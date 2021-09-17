DuBOIS — The City of DuBois Water Department will be completing a maintenance and rehabilitation project on the main water intake building at the Anderson Creek Reservoir during September and October.
The project will include replacing two intake and discharge valves that were installed in the 1920s, according to the city Engineer Chris Nasuti.
“There’s an intake structure in which we draw all of the water from the reservoir and take it to the treatment plant,” said Nasuti at this week’s council meeting. “Right now we only have one location at that gatehouse to bring water in ... and it depends on the water flow at the reservoir. So we’re going to be updating that. We’ll be able to pull water from multiple locations depending on the quality that we can measure out there in the reservoir.”
Nasuti said during the switchover, city residents may experience cloudy or discolored water for a period of time as a result of the maintenance work.
“It’s (water) still safe and meets all of the DEP’s (state Department of Environmental Protection) requirements, just not quite as crystal clear as we typically present to you,” said Nasuti.
Mayor Ed Walsh noted that city residents should have received a letter regarding the project this week.
The project will take approximately 30 days and will enhance the quality of water going into the water plant, said Nasuti. The maintenance will also keep the water system operating safely and efficiently.
City officials appreciate everyone’s patience and understanding as the project gets underway.
For any questions, residents may call the city building at 814-371-2000.
The DuBois Reservoir is located at 435 Anderson Creek Road in Rockton.