DuBOIS — The DuBois City Council, at Monday’s meeting, approved the watershed committee’s recommendation to spray the entire watershed in mid-May for gypsy moths.
The motion was approved unanimously by council members Diane Bernardo, James Aughenbaugh, Shannon Gabriel, Shane Dietz and Mayor and President of Council Ed Walsh.
Walsh noted that the money to spray for gypsy moths will come from the timber cut.
A second recommendation from the watershed committee to continue with the Deer Management Assistance Program (DMAP) was also approved.
“That’s the program where we issue additional doe tags to cut down on the doe herd that is built up,” said Walsh.
The council also approved the annual list of requests for use of the DuBois City Park to date in 2023. Most of these events need prior approval so they can book vendors, artists, etc.
The events listed include:
- June 3 — 7 Mountains Media (Bigfoot Country); use of Pavilion B for annual Bigfoot Backyard Radio Promo
- July 21-23 — Relay For Life of DuBois use of the city park
- Aug. 5 — Wheels of Yesteryear; use of stage and grass area in front.
- Aug. 19 — Charged Ministries; use of stage and park for annual Christian concert.
- Sept. 22-24 — Car Cruz In; use of stage and grass area in front.
The council also approved a request from an individual for a handicap parking space on South Highland Street.