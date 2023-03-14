DuBOIS — The DuBois City Council, at a work session last Thursday, approved spraying for gypsy moths through the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s (PGC) program.
Kenneth Kane, president of Consulting Foresters, based in Kane, Pa., informed the council that the PGC has allowed the city to be included in its gypsy/spongy moth aerial suppression program for the 2023 spray season.
Kane said the PGC opened bid two weeks ago on their 160,000-plus acre aerial spray program and awarded the bid to the lowest responsible bidder, Dairyland Aviation of Waupun, Wisconsin.
The cost of the spray is $19.50 per acre for 6 ounces of Mimic pesticide applied in a mixture of 3/4 gallon of water, Kane said.
The spray area mapped for the DuBois watershed is 4,271 acres. The cost of the application will be $83,284.50.
Kane said the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) is spraying the same pesticide formulation on the DuBois watershed south boundary. DCNR could not allow the city the same courtesy as PGC due to internal policy.
The cooperation of PGC provides a significant savings to the city and continuity in protection of valuable forest resources, said Kane.
Councilwoman Diane Bernardo brought to the council’s attention a couple of weeks ago Clearfield County was added to the spotted lanternfly quarantine zone and it was asked if this spraying will include that one as well.
Kane said the spraying will not affect the spotted lantern fly.
“The spotted lanternfly is moving and, unfortunately, with this warm winter weather, it may move into our area,” said Kane. “It hasn’t gotten here yet, but the spotted lanternfly is later than the gypsy moth and it emerges in July and August and it is much more difficult to control.”
Kane said the Game Commission will probably not have a spraying for the spotted lanternfly.
“We haven’t really come up with a really good control for the spotted lanternfly,” said Kane.
Kane said the spotted lanternfly was found on an ornamental in the suburbs of Philadelphia about a decade ago, and it’s been moving outward ever since. The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture has been trying to contain it and has not been successful with that, he said.
Kane said the gypsy moth has been here for decades.
“If you recall, we sprayed for gypsy moths in the watershed in 1991. We haven’t had to since,” said Kane. “We dodged the bullet last year and the revenues for this are coming out of the timber sale that went out in the mail for bid yesterday (last Wednesday).”
“Just as Ken said, we will be paying for this out of the timber cut,” said city Manager John “Herm” Suplizio. “The timber cut bid will be back April 6 ... we’ll open them up at the work session.”