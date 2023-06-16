DuBOIS — City of DuBois Treasurer Lisa LaBrasca Becker, at this week’s council meeting, addressed questions that were asked about her at the council’s work session on June 8.
At the previous work session, during the public comment portion of the meeting, resident Kristen Vida asked if the treasurer was ever going to attend a council meeting. Mayor Ed Walsh noted that, as an elected official, the treasurer is not required by state law to attend the meetings.
This week, Becker reiterated Walsh’s response.
“It’s not required that I be here. I don’t have a vote,” said Becker. “Second of all, I own a business. For me it’s been 40 years ... but it’s a very important business for this town for our youth, and I do not have other employees. I am it. So at times I am not able to attend. But as I look around, which is great, I wish you guys would’ve been here the last 12 years. We have sat here with no one interested in our city. I have run for office. No one has ever run against me. No one wants this job. This is a difficult job. Everybody that ran runs for office, it’s difficult.”
Becker congratulated Elliot Gelfand, Jennifer Jackson and Pat Reasinger, who ran write-in campaigns and defeated the incumbents on city council in the May primary.
Becker said her job as treasurer, which she is very proud of, is to be consistent.
“There is so much happening in that office and it will stay positive and consistent, and it will be stable,” she said. “I’m always there. If you need to see me, I’m available. I’d love to see the people. And we’re in this together. We want to get together and be the best that we can be because it’s very important for businesses to see our strength ... this town is great and I just want you all to know that I’m always available.”
Becker noted that she is usually in the office in the city building in the mornings, but also comes and goes. She said her job is also to have a great rapport with Clearfield County.
“They (county) have a lot of changeover. I have a great reputation, the city has with the other treasurers over there, the sheriff’s office,” said Becker. “Sometimes I have to take tax papers over there. We have to have the communication between us. So my job’s not just in this building. We pick up the mail, we drive our own personal cars. We don’t ask anything. We’re a team here.”
Becker said she would be honored to have any of the three primary election winners visit her at the office and she’d be happy to answer any questions they may have.