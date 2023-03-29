DuBOIS — The DuBois Area United Way (DAUW) Board of Directors has accepted the resignation of John “Herm” Suplizio as the nonprofit’s executive director, the organization announced in a statement Wednesday. United Way Associate Director Neil A. Hanes has been formally appointed to the executive director position.
“Furthermore, since learning of the allegations against the former executive director, the DAUW board has been working through the proper channels, including United Way Worldwide, to protect the integrity of the DAUW and its mission,” according to the statement. “As we address these issue(s), we also have been working diligently with the DAUW’s accountant and independent auditor to ensure that — to their best knowledge – all allocations and donations have been handled properly. As such, the DAUW financials have been independently audited, as required, on an annual basis.”
According to Hanes, speaking on behalf of the DAUW, “We want to assure the DuBois community and surrounding communities that the DuBois Area United Way’s focus has always been and will continue to be on the successful support of and partnerships with our member agencies.”
“The work of the DAUW [which began in 1956] and its member agencies has positively impacted over 20,000 local community members annually,” said Hanes. “This mission of the DAUW, under my leadership, will remain the foundation of who we are, what we do, and why we do it.”
Suplizio, who is also the DuBois City manager, is accused of committing more than $620,000 in fraudulent transactions from public accounts associated with the city, DuBois Area United Way and DuBois Volunteer Fire Department.
Suplizio, 62, has been placed on paid administrative leave from his role as city manager. He is charged with five third-degree felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, a felony count of restricted activities, eight misdemeanor charges of fraudulent returns and a second-degree misdemeanor of misapplication of entrusted property, according to court documents.