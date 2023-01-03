DuBOIS — As of Friday, the DuBois Area United Way 2023 campaign was only at 85 percent of its $350,000 goal, with a total of $297,640 donated so far, according to Associate Director and campaign Co-Chairman Neil Hanes.
“After careful consideration, we have decided to extend the closing of the campaign for a couple more weeks to allow those who are still wanting to send donations to still do so,” said Hanes.
“We appreciate everyone who has contributed to this point,” said Hanes. “If it weren’t for the community’s support, we wouldn’t be able to help our (over) 20,000 local community members every year.”
This year’s member agencies include: American Red Cross (PA Mountains), Bucktail Council –Boy Scouts of America, Camp Confidence, Catholic Charities Counseling and Adoption Services, Children’s Aid Society, Clearfield County League on Social Services Inc., Clearfield Society for Handicapped and Disabled Citizens, Cultural Resources Inc. –Reitz Theater, DuBois Area Fireman’s Training, DuBois Area Honor Guard, DuBois Area YMCA, DuBois Ministerial Food Pantry, DuBois Public Library, Parkside Community Center, Girls Scouts of Western Pennsylvania, Guardian Angel Center, Lifespan Family Services, Mengle Memorial Library, Passages Inc., RSVP of Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging Inc., The Salvation Army and Young People Who Care (Marian House).
The DuBois Area United Way was founded in 1956 and serves the following areas: City of DuBois, boroughs of Falls Creek, Reynoldsville, Sykesville, Troutville and Brockway; and the townships of Bloom, Brady, Huston, Sandy, Union, Winslow, Snyder, Washington and Polk.
If anyone wants to know how to give, they can stop by the office located at 223 S. Jared St. in DuBois and get a pledge card or they can call 814-371-5011 and the United Way will mail them a pledge card.
The DuBois Area United Way would like to thank all of the local businesses and the community for donating toward the campaign. For more information about the United Way, visit the DuBois Area United Way’s Facebook page.
The following is a list of more donors to date:
- Cataldo’s Collision, Inc.
- Paris Cleaners
- Guzzo’s & Co. Ltd.
- Advanced Furniture Solutions
- Walmart Distribution Center
- Walmart DuBois
- Peaceable Kingdom
- Olympic Athletic Club
- Sandy Hose Co
- DuBois Lions Club
- Stuart Electric & Plumbing
- Hallstrom Construction
- Corbet Construction
- Gasbarre Products
- Atlas Pressed Metals
- Christ the King Manor
- Ferraro Kruk & Ferraro, LLP
- Dr. Tom & Dee Petraitis
- Pennsafe
- L A Semancik PC
- Clyde, Ferraro & Co
- Sharkey Piccirillo & Keen
- Shaon Donahue
- Kelley Smith
- V. Kim Newsome
- Tabatha Dempsey
- Nicole Ignatius
- Amy Barnes
- Melissa Gates
- Kaye Bennett
- Mr. & Mrs. Robert Miller
- Mr. & Mrs. Frederick Day
- The Mulcahy Family
- Dr. & Mrs. James Stiteler
- FedEx
- UPS
- Enterprise Rent a Car
- UPMC
- United Way of Greater Rochester
- Frank Snyder Auto Sales
- S&T Bank
- Buck’s Pizza Foundation
- Buck’s Pizza DuBois
- JCPenney
- Way Warehousing & Development
- Goodwill Hose Co. No 75
- Friendship Hose Co. No 2
- Kiwanis Club of DuBois
- KTH Architects
- AT&T
- Attorney Anthony S Guido
- Dr. & Mrs. Algie LeBrasca
- Dr. & Mrs. J Ryan Rice
- Dr. & Mrs. Phuong Wirths
- Dr. & Mr. Jude Pfingstler
- The Maple Shade Inn
- Mr. Joseph Lazore, CPA
- Mr. & Mrs. John Basl
- Mr. & Mrs. Vincent Sciamanna
- Mr. & Mrs. Patrick Keen
- Mr. & Mrs. Donald Ishman
- Mr. & Mrs. Ronald Larotonda
- Mr. & Mrs. Jonathan Cannella
- Dr. & Mrs. Mohamed Hassan
- Dr. Cortnie Carlheim
- Ms. Theresa Suplizio
- Mr. & Mrs. Dick Castonguay
- Dr. & Mrs. Albert DiGilarmo
- Rep. & Mrs. Michael Armanini
- Mr. & Mrs. Kenton Straub
- Msgr. Charles Kaza
- Dr. & Mrs. Shalva Kakabadze
- Mr. & Mrs. Robert Grieve
- Mr. & Mrs. Christopher Shaw
- Ms. Linda Lupro
- Ms. April Fullington
- Mr. & Mrs. Frederick Day
- Mr. & Mrs. Tom Rubritz
- Mr. & Mrs. Robert Ellinger
- Mr. & Mrs. Darrel Wolfgang
- UWSPA
- AT&T
- FedEx
- UPS
- First Energy
- United Way Benefits Account
- Spitzer AutoWorld
- Paris Cleaners Inc.
- S&T Bank
- Dr. DooLittle’s Roadside Café & Creamery
- Angry Goat
- Sheetz, Inc
- Lezzer Lumber
- City of DuBois
- Aztec Linear, Inc.
- Hallstrom Clark Electric
- AbbVie Inc.
- Beaver Meadow Creamery, Inc
- Bucktail Council
- DuBois Nursing Home
- Hopkins Heltzel LLP
- Penn Highlands DuBois
- Dr. & Mrs. Russell Cameron
- Mr. & Mrs. James Jackson
- In Memory of Tony Guide
- Mr. Kenneth Hoffman
- Drs. Stephen & Suzanne Iorido
- Dr. Gregory Roscoe
- Mr. & Mrs. Anthony Suplizio