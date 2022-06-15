DuBOIS — The DuBois Volunteer Firemen’s Games kicked off Tuesday night as the “Battle of the Barrel” competition was held at the DuBois Area High School, with Friendship Hose Co. No. 2 taking first place.
Goodwill Hose Co. took second place, Volunteer Hose Co. finished third, J.E. DuBois Hose Co. No. 3 finished fourth and Fourth Ward No. 4 took fifth place.
The event was the first part of a three-day competition among the five fire companies that is meant to build camaraderie and community pride.
Today the firefighters will be at Tannery Dam at 6:30 p.m. for the “Sink the Tub” competition.
Thursday the firefighters will be back at the high school at 6:30 p.m. for the “Standing Pump” contest.
The public is invited to watch the firefighters compete this week.