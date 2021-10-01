DuBOIS — In observance of Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 3-9, members of the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department will be visiting day care centers and schools in the city to teach fire prevention and conduct fire drills, according to fire Chief Tony Roy.
This year’s campaign theme, “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety!” works to educate everyone about the different sounds smoke and carbon monoxide alarms make, according to the National Fire Protection Association’s website.
“Knowing what to do when an alarm sounds will keep you and your family safe. When an alarm makes noises – a beeping sound or a chirping sound – you must take action,” according to the NFPA site.
Additionally, NFPA and State Farm have teamed up with fire departments nationwide to support Fire Prevention Week.
Locally, State Farm agents Sarah Zwick and Kim McDonald, both with agencies in the city, have teamed up with the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department to help promote public awareness when it comes to home fire safety.
On Thursday, Zwick and McDonald delivered a safety kit to Chief Roy at the J.E. DuBois Hose Co. #3. Each safety kit has resources for National Fire Prevention Week including brochures, magnets, posters and more.
Roy said the fire department will be sharing these resources with schools next week, Monday through Friday, in support of the campaign. On one of those days, kindergarten students from nearby Juniata Elementary School will tour the fire station at J.E. DuBois.
“They (students) will come here and then the different companies go to the day cares at different times during the week,” said Roy. “Then we go pull the fire alarms at all of the schools just to make sure they know what they’re doing. That’s our fun part for the week.”
Fire prevention tips taught to the students, said Roy, include “teaching the kids not to play with matches or lighters, don’t touch hot stoves or pots, talk about burn injuries, try to help them understand what not to do, listen for smoke alarms and the phone number to dial for an emergency, ingrain to the kids to dial 911.”
If someone in a home is deaf or hard of hearing, the NFPA website says there are smoke alarms and alert devices that alert people who are hearing-impaired. These devices include strobe lights that flash to alert people when the smoke alarm sounds. Pillow or bed shakers designed to work with a smoke alarm also can be purchased and installed.
The latest “Smoke Alarms in the U.S.” report from NFPA shows that working smoke alarms reduce the risk of dying in a reported home fire by 55 percent. However, almost three out of five U.S. home fire deaths occur in homes with no smoke alarms (41 percent) or smoke alarms that failed to operate (16 percent). Missing or non-functional power sources, including missing or disconnected batteries, dead batteries, and disconnected hardwired alarms or other AC power issues, are the most common factors when smoke alarms fail to operate.
This year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign reflects NFPA and State Farm’s efforts to make sure smoke alarms remain in working order, giving people the time needed to escape safely in the event of a home fire.
State Farm is delivering approximately 3,500 Fire Prevention Week toolkits and other fire safety resources to local fire departments in 48 states. Each toolkit includes a host of resources for promoting Fire Prevention Week, including brochures, magnets, posters and more that fire departments can distribute at schools, open houses, and other community events. They are also donating more than 1500 Sparky the Fire Dog educator kits to communities across the U.S.
For more general information about Fire Prevention Week and fire prevention in general, visit www.fpw.org.