DuBOIS — The 100th anniversary of the DuBois Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 813 was celebrated during the annual Veterans Day program on Thursday.
“One hundred years ago, 1921, a group of gentlemen got together and decided to organize a Veterans of Foreign Wars post here in DuBois,” said VFW Post 813 Commander John Shenkle. “Over the years, we have gone through many changes. We have had 60-plus commanders and well over 200 active members who have served in one capacity or another in this post. From our original post located on West Long Avenue in DuBois, back in 2006, this new post where we are now was built on this site.”
The mission of the VFW, located at 114 Fuller St., is always to serve the veterans and their families, along with the community programs they support, such as the United Way, the Boy Scouts, the YMCA, school programs and American Red Cross.
“We have donated, over the years, thousands of dollars to the community programs, the fire company, police department, various school programs ... as for donations, we are here to help,” he said.
For the first time ever, Shenkle said the VFW plans to offer a $2,500 scholarship program for four area schools, including the DuBois Area High School, DuBois Central Catholic High School, DuBois Christian School and Jeff Tech.
“After the first of the year, we’re going to have a committee set up to determine the qualifications for this scholarship program,” said Shenkle. “By the end of the school year, we will gladly provide these scholarships to deserving students who apply for them. That’s a big thing for us. We’ve never done this before.”
Shenkle thanked everyone for being there to help the VFW celebrate 100 years.
“Unfortunately, over those 100 years, we have lost a lot of VFW posts due to lack of membership,” he said. “Some VFW posts have completely closed down, had to return their charters to the national VFW because of a lack of membership, folks passing away, and some of the smaller VFW posts have consolidated with others. Fortunately for us, we are still here and I hope we will be here for another 100 years.”
Shenkle also expressed appreciation to the VFW Auxiliary, “who always does a fantastic job providing a meal for Veterans Day and the other functions they do. It’s a great organization.”
He noted that prior to three years ago, the VFW Auxiliary was called the Ladies Auxiliary. However, now it is called the VFW Auxiliary and all members are relatives of those who served overseas in a location of foreign conflict.
Master of Ceremonies Paul Sprague, who is also Post 813’s chaplain, read the words from the Century Award presented by national VFW Commander Matthew M. Fritz to the “James J. Patterson Post No. 813, DuBois, Pennsylvania, mustard Sept. 15, 1921,” as follows:
”In special commemoration and grateful recognition for 100 years of exceptional service to this community, our nation, and America’s veterans by promoting the programs, purposes, and high ideals of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States. In witness, whereof, we have hereunto set our hands on the official seal of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United State, this 15th day of September 2021.”