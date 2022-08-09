Veterans receive prizes

Two prizes were awarded to veterans during the DuBois VFW’s Wild Game Feast. A fly fishing outfit, donated by Mike Miknis, was awarded to veteran George Haines, left, and a Henry Golden Boy .22 Military Tribute was awarded to veteran Louis Gregorie, right.

 Submitted

DuBOIS — Members of the DuBois Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 813 recently held their third annual Wild Game Feast to raise money for veteran and youth projects during the year.

