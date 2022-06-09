DuBOIS — The City of DuBois welcomed the 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit Wednesday evening as the 83-foot tractor-trailer made its way during an escort parade to the DuBois City Park, where it will be on display for this weekend’s Community Days celebration.
DuBois City Police and DuBois Volunteer Fire Department Chief Tony Roy led the escort as the mobile exhibit traveled from Lakeside Avenue to First Street, East DuBois Avenue and Liberty Boulevard until it reached its destination at the DuBois City Park, where set-up of the exhibit took place by local volunteers.
In addition to fire trucks from the DVFD, others participating in the escort parade were the DuBois Area K-9 Search & Rescue/Recovery Team, Union Township Attack Vehicle (K-9 Support Unit) with Deputy Chief Cody Bailey, Attack Vehicle #75 DVFD with former Chief Jerry McIntosh, accompanied by Fire Department of New York City Battalion Commander (Ret) John LaBarbera and FDNY Battalion Chief (Ret) John Carroll, Mobile Exhibit Driver/Operations Manager Billy Puckett and the American Legion Riders.
After the trailer was transformed into a 1,100-square-foot exhibit, welcoming remarks were made by Debra Males Fairman, local project coordinator. She also took a moment to honor 98-year-old World War II veteran Harold “Skeet” Clock, who served in the Army-Air Corp. He was unable to attend the ceremony.
Remarks were then made by LaBarbera and Carroll, who were in charge of 9/11 at Ground Zero. Fairman recited The Fireman’s Prayer and the Ringing of the Bell was done by McIntosh.
Others participating in the ceremony were the DuBois American Legion bugler, who played “Taps,” and lone bag piper Raymond Hanson.
In 2013, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation (T2T) launched its 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit — a tribute to all those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001, including the 343 members of the Fire Department of New York City (FDNY) who made the ultimate sacrifice, according to the foundation’s website. The exhibit is a tool to further educate people across the country about the events of that tragic day. The memorial provides interactive education — including artifacts such as steel beams from the towers, documentary videos, and recordings of first responder radio transmissions. Interactive guided tours are carried out by FDNY firefighters who provide firsthand accounts of the day and its aftermath.
Since 9/11, T2T has been helping America’s heroes by providing mortgage-free homes to Gold Star and fallen first responder families with young children and by building custom-designed smart homes for catastrophically injured veterans and first responders. They are also committed to eradicating veteran homelessness and aiding the victims of major U.S. disasters, their website states.
The escort parade, set-up and welcome ceremony were all filmed by a New York City film crew to produce a nationwide commercial and an educational documentary to be made available to every school in the U.S.
The 9/11 exhibit, which is being sponsored by the City of DuBois, Penn Highlands Healthcare, Varischetti Holdings LP and Miller Home Furniture and Mattress, will be in the city park for Community Days from 5-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Free tours of the exhibit will be given by FDNY firefighters who were eyewitnesses to history and are able to provide firsthand accounts of what happened on Sept. 11, 2001.