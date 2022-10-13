DuBOIS — A DuBois woman has been jailed after she allegedly broke into a residence and threatened the occupants with a firearm.
Spice Rene K Brooks, 28, is charged with criminal trespassing –breaking into a structure, a felony in the second degree; making terroristic threats, a misdemeanor and simple assault, a second-degree misdemeanor, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office Oct. 5.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, DuBois City Police were dispatched to an East Long Avenue residence on Oct. 5 for reports of a woman with a gun. Clearfield County Dispatch advised police that the caller reported Brooks had allegedly pulled out a gun and was leaving in a Chevy Malibu, possibly heading to a Dixon Avenue residence. Police were able to locate the car at the Dixon Avenue residence and trace the registration back to Brooks.
Written statements were reportedly secured from three eye witnesses, who were present inside of the East Long Avenue residence at the time Brooks entered, and confronted a woman in the living room. All three witnesses said Brooks was standing in the living room over one of the women while she was sleeping. When asked how she got inside, Brooks said she allegedly broke in, and that “it was easy,” according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Brooks and one of the women in the residence were reportedly arguing, and when Brooks was told the police were going to be called, she allegedly lifted up her shirt and displayed a long-barrel silver gun. A witness said she pulled the gun out of her waistband, pointed it at her and attempted, and threatened, to hit her with the gun, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Brooks’ bail is set at $10,000. Her preliminary hearing is set for Oct. 14 at Meholick’s office.