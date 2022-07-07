DuBOIS — A DuBois woman is facing felony charges after she allegedly filed a false insurance claim following a car accident.
Heather A. Ellinger, 47, is charged with false/fraud/incomplete insurance claim, a felony in the third degree, and theft by deception – false impression, also a felony in the third degree, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office July 1.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, an investigation initiated by the Western Regional Office of the Insurance Fraud Section of the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General revealed that on Sept. 13, 2021, Ellinger was reportedly involved in an accident while driving her 2013 Hyundai Veloster. Both Sandy Township Police and Zimmerman Towing responded to the scene.
Later that morning, Ellinger allegedly purchased an insurance policy from Progressive Insurance Company.
The investigation showed that Ellinger filed a claim with Progressive Insurance on Sept. 14, 2021, stating that she was involved in a one-vehicle accident while operating the 2013 Hyundai. She reportedly sent photos of the damage to Progressive Insurance, which were taken on Sept. 13, 2021, at 12:38 p.m., according to the affidavit of probable cause. Ellinger filed the claim by mobile app while at her residence.
Zimmerman Towing verified that it was dispatched to a vehicle accident involving Ellinger and her 2013 Hyundai on Sept. 13, 2021, at 7:46 a.m., according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The Sandy Township Police Department also verified that an officer was dispatched to a one-vehicle accident on Sept. 13, 2021, at 7:37 a.m. The officer identified Ellinger as the driver of the vehicle.
In a recorded call with Progressive Insurance, Ellinger allegedly said the accident occurred on Sept. 14, 2021, and said that the vehicle did not have any pre-existing damage during the lapse of coverage.
The total amount of repairs estimated by Progressive Insurance was $7,103.85 after a $500 deductible was applied, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Ellinger’s bail was set at $25,000. Her preliminary hearing is set for July 22 at Meholick’s office.