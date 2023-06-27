DuBOIS — A DuBois woman is facing charges after she allegedly provided a 12-year-old child with methamphetamine on several occasions throughout the past year.
DuBois City Police have charged Amanda Dawn Coder, 37, with endangering the welfare of children - parent/guardian/other commits offense, a felony in the second degree, and six counts of corruption of minors, a misdemeanor in the first degree, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick's office June 26.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, in September 2022, a detective began an investigation into Coder possibly providing and/or smoking methamphetamine with a 12-year-old child at her Quarry Avenue apartment in DuBois.
Children and Youth Services was contacted about this matter. A case worker and the detective made contact with Coder and the minor at the residence. During this visit, the child reportedly tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Coder denied having any knowledge of how the minor obtained any drugs.
A forensic interview was scheduled at the Child Advocacy Center, which Coder allegedly canceled on two separate occasions.
On April 30, 2023, DuBois City Police officers in the Drug and Vice Unit interviewed Coder about an unrelated matter. During this time, Coder allegedly confessed to allowing the child to smoke methamphetamine at least seven times over the past year.
The child was taken into custody by Clearfield County Children and Youth Services in April.
During a forensic interview with the child on May 8, they reportedly disclosed that Coder had allowed them to smoke methamphetamine on six different occasions, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Coder's preliminary hearing is set for July 28 at Meholick's office.