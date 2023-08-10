DuBOIS — A DuBois woman has been jailed on felony charges after she allegedly sold methamphetamine to an undercover police officer.
State police in Punxsutawney have charged Ashley Nicole McGarvey, 36, with one count of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; one count of criminal use of a communication facility, a felony in the third degree and one misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office July 18.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, in April, a confidential informant (CI) contacted McGarvey and arranged to purchase two eight balls of methamphetamine from her.
The CI and an undercover police officer then met McGarvey in DuBois. McGarvey entered the undercover vehicle and allegedly retrieved a plastic container from her backpack, providing two bags of suspected methamphetamine in exchange for $300, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
McGarvey is confined in the Clearfield County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail. Her preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 11 at Meholick’s office.