DuBOIS — A DuBois woman has been jailed on several charges after she allegedly spit on a police officer and resisted arrest while intoxicated.
Samantha Beatty, 30, is charged with aggravated assault –attempts to cause or causes bodily injury to designated individuals, a felony in the first degree; disorderly conduct –hazardous/physical offense, a third-degree misdemeanor; trespassing, a third-degree misdemeanor; resisting arrest/other law enforcement, a second-degree misdemeanor and is cited for public drunkenness and similar misconduct and harassment, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office Jan. 19.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Sandy Township Police were dispatched to a Shaffer Road residence on Jan. 18. Once on scene, officers met with a neighbor of the residence, who said that a woman came to his residence and knocked on the door before she reportedly began yelling about the landlord. The woman, identified as Beatty, allegedly attempted to strike the man, which he blocked. The man told her to go home, and a friend who was present took her back to her residence.
Officers made contact with Beatty, who was inside of her residence and appeared to be intoxicated. She was asked why she went to the neighbor’s residence, to which she replied she had gone there to ask him about the landlord.
Beatty reportedly had slurred speech and was stumbling. Officers spoke with her friend, who said Beatty was intoxicated and she would try to keep her inside of the home. Beatty then began allegedly recording officers with her phone. She was advised several times to stay in the home, according to the affidavit of probable cause, and continued to yell at officers.
Beatty allegedly followed officers toward the roadway, and proceeded to step in front of one of them and put her phone in their face. Beatty was advised she was under arrest for public drunkenness. Police grabbed her by the hand, but she pulled away. Officers were able to take her to the ground, and she was placed in handcuffs.
When trying to assist Beatty to her feet, she allegedly spit on an officer in his collarbone/neck area, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Officers attempted to get Beatty into the patrol vehicle, but were unable to get her into the rear seat. DuBois City Police arrived as backup, and assisted in placing Beatty inside of the vehicle. Beatty allegedly continued to spit inside of the vehicle and began banging her head against and kicking the door.
Beatty was transported to the Sandy Township Police station, where a spit mask was applied to her face. She allegedly continued to spit inside of the mask and fight with officers.
Beatty’s bail is set at $50,000. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 27 at Meholick’s office.