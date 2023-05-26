DuBOIS — A DuBois woman is facing felony charges after she allegedly stole items from Martin’s grocery store on several occasions.
Toni Marie Irwin, 42, is charged with four counts of retail theft –taking merchandise, a felony in the third degree, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office May 21.
City of DuBois Police were dispatched to Martin’s grocery store on March 28 for reports of a retail theft.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, the store’s theft prevention employee provided a report about the incident, which said that on March 25, a woman was in the store using the self checkout and a bonus card. She allegedly did not pay for all of her items. The store manager stated the woman was acting nervous. When she left, a duplicate receipt was printed out, and it was discovered she allegedly did not scan some items.
The theft prevention employee stated she looked up transaction history on the bonus card, and found several transactions. She watched all of the March transactions, and was able to verify a pattern on several dates, where the woman in question was using a self-scan register and failing to ring up all of her items, looking around nervously, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Corporate provided the information that the bonus card belongs to Irwin.
An itemized list of all items stolen was made, as well as a disc with video of four instances when Irwin allegedly stole various items.
On the following dates, Irwin used the self checkout and allegedly failed to pay for several items:
March 12, 2023
- Martin’s hoagie rolls –$4.79
- Little Debbie fudge rounds –$4.49
March 22, 2023
- Two Mountain Dew six packs –$12.98
- One Coke six pack –$6.99
- One loaf of Italian bread –$2.49
- Three packages of chicken meat –$20.94
- One box of tampons –$8.59
- One bag of Lay’s Potato Chips –$4.79
March 25, 2023
- Four packs of Coke –$27.96
- One bottle of hand sanitizer –$4.99
- One bag of potatoes –$2.99
- One white milk –$5.19
March 27, 2023
- One bag of hamburger meat –$9.99
The total amount for items allegedly stolen is $117.18.
During an interview with DuBois City Police on March 29, Irwin stated she frequently goes to Martin’s, and almost always uses the self checkout service. She told police it is possible that not every item scanned, but that she doesn’t intentionally steal anything.
When presented with a photo of her scanning three items at once, Irwin said that it was her in the photo, but again, that she did not intentionally take anything without paying.
Iwin’s preliminary hearing is set for June 23 at Meholick’s office.