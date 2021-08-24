PUNXSUTAWNEY — A DuBois woman is facing felony theft charges for allegedly taking $19,130 of her deceased brother’s money and trying to keep it from the rightful owner.
Punxsutawney-based state police filed charges against Beverly Ann Davis, 68, of DuBois, including theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property –both third degree felonies.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, police were informed about the alleged theft of a large sum of inherited money.
Police were told that Davis stole and retained money from her brother, Vincent Haney, following his death. Haney was pronounced dead on March 2, and the rightful owner of the money through inheritance was told about the theft by witnesses on Aug. 14.
The witnesses personally seized the money from Haney’s home on the day of his passing, according to the affidavit. They were friends of his and were the ones to find him at his home. Upon finding him, they reportedly discovered the large sum of money and contacted Davis.
According to the witnesses, Davis allegedly told them to collect all the money found and deliver it to her home. Once in Davis’ home, it was taken and hidden throughout the apartment, according to the affidavit. She allegedly gave the witnesses instructions to not discuss the existence of the money with the rightful owner or law enforcement officers.
Davis was interviewed about the money, and allegedly admitted to keeping and intentionally withholding it from the rightful owner.
According to the affidavit, Davis had plans to use the money to move to New Mexico where another family member lives. She also confessed to mailing all the money to that family member in New Mexico.
The U.S. Postal Service assisted in locating the package, and intercepted it before it was given to state police.
Davis has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 21 with Magisterial District Judge Jaqueline Mizerock.