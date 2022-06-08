DuBOIS — A DuBois woman is facing several drug charges after police allegedly located a large amount of heroin and other drugs inside a Robinson Street residence in May.
Michelle Elizabeth Houston, 47, is charged with the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office May 26.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, City of DuBois Police received a phone call from state parole on May 17 concerning a house check that occurred for Houston at a Robinson Street residence, where they allegedly located illegal narcotics and drug paraphernalia.
Police responded to the address, where Houston stated she had packaged heroin inside of a safe in the residence, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Police reportedly located four “bricks” –or 200 stamp bags of heroin, one “bundle” –or 10 stamp bags with green “Matrix” written on them, each containing heroin, six individual stamp bags with purple “Big Top” written on them, each containing heroin, a blue and green glass pipe with residue and $410. These items were allegedly all found in clothing Houston was wearing.
Police then prepared a search warrant for the residence, and asked Houston if there were anymore illegal narcotics in the residence, to which she said she had two black safes in her bedroom containing heroin, methamphetamine and money, all that belonged to her, according to the affidavit of parable cause.
A box in Houston’s bedroom had several items inside of it, including six white wax stamp bags with the purple “Big Top” label containing heroin; three white wax stamp bags with green “Matrix” containing heroin; one clear plastic bag with a white powdered substance; a rolled dollar bill with a rubber band around it; white wax stamp bags filled with an unknown substance; six used white wax stamp bags with the purple “Big Top” label; four used white wax stamp bags with green “Matrix;” 70 unused bags with red “A+” stamp; 10 needles; five glass pipes; one cut straw; two glass tiles with white residue; three metal utensils and three plastic baggies with purple pictures on them, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
A K9 officer with the Punxsutawney Police Department searched the residence as well, indicating different spots. Additionally, police located an identification card in the bedroom; 17 white circular pills on the dresser; two hypodermic needles; burnt tin foil; a burnt silver spoon and two used white wax paper stamp bags with purple “Big Top” in the ceiling tile, as well as a hypodermic needle in the closet.
Again, police went into Houston’s bedroom, and located an additional five white wax paper stamp bags with green “Matrix” containing heroin and $311.
Police searched the two safes seized from Houston’s residence on May 20, which resulted in the first containing a plastic jar with jewels, a black wallet with credit cards and additional cash. The second safe contained lottery tickets; four plastic bags with a white crystal-like substance; a wooden box with 471 wax paper stamp bags of heroin; an unknown brown substance in foil; pharmacy pills; $4,163 in cash and other miscellaneous items, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Houston’s preliminary hearing is set for June 17 at Meholick’s office.