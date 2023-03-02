DuBOIS — A DuBois woman has been jailed on assault charges after she allegedly kicked a nurse in the Penn Highlands DuBois Emergency Room.
Alicea Siara Wineberg, 32, is charged with aggravated assault –attempts to cause or causes bodily injury to designated individuals, a felony in the second degree; simple assault, a second-degree misdemeanor; and is cited for harassment –subjecting another to physical contact, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office Feb. 21.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, DuBois City and Sandy Township police responded to an East Long Avenue residence on Feb. 16 to attempt to serve a warrant on Wineberg, who answered the door and aggressively asked why police were there. Police advised her that they had a warrant and needed to transport her to Penn Highlands DuBois. Wineberg then allegedly attempted to slam the door in the officers’ faces, at which time they entered the residence.
Wineberg told police no one else was at the residence, and it was “impossible” for anyone to have information about her doing drugs. Police advised her they were not there for drugs, but for a separate warrant. Police grabbed her by the arm and handcuffed her, as well as told her to put her shoes on, to which she allegedly used profanities toward the officer, stating she “was not going anywhere,” according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police transported Wineberg to the Penn Highlands Emergency Room. After arriving, police asked her to exit the vehicle, to which she allegedly refused and was yelling obscenities. Three other officers assisted in escorting Wineberg into the hospital.
Once in the emergency room, Wineberg allegedly began yelling obscenities at staff who attempted to talk to her. The handcuffs were left on Wineberg due to her aggressive nature. A nurse entered Wineberg’s room to attempt to give her a shot, when Wineberg allegedly kicked her in the side of her torso twice. At that time, police held Wineberg down so she could no longer assault staff, and she was placed in hospital restraints, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Wineberg’s monetary bail is set at $25,000. Her preliminary hearing is set for Friday, March 3, at Meholick’s office.