DuBOIS — A DuBois woman is facing felony charges after she was allegedly driving under the influence of several drugs when a head-on collision occurred in September 2022.
Katie Lynn Kilmer, 28, is charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence (DUI); two counts of aggravated assault by vehicle, a felony in the third degree; three counts of driving under the influence of a controlled substance –first offense –a misdemeanor; seven counts of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor; and is cited for six traffic violations, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office March 17.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, Sandy Township Police were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash with injuries in the area of Mountain Run Road the Bee Line Highway on Sept. 2, 2022. The officer who arrived on scene observed two vehicles resting against an embankment, one being a 2012 Ford F-150 and the other being a 2005 silver Jeep Cherokee. Both had extreme front-end damage.
Police observed the driver of of the Jeep Cherokee, later identified as Kilmer, still seated inside of the driver’s seat wearing a neck brace. She was reportedly very disoriented, and the airbag system had been deployed. The driver of the Ford F-150 was still seated in the driver’s seat of the vehicle being treated. He also appeared to be disoriented and was unable to recall anything that had just happened.
Police attempted to make contact with the passenger in the Ford F-150. The woman was reportedly incoherent at the time.
All three occupants were extracted from their vehicles for medical treatment, and a landing zone was established for subsequent life flights due to severe trauma. All three were flown to UPMC Altoona. During the vehicle recovery process, police were informed of reports of declining medical statuses of all three patients, which included the possibility of a death.
A preliminary investigation, which included also speaking with a witness, showed that the 2005 Jeep, driven by Kilmer, was traveling north against the flow of oncoming traffic in the southbound lane of state Route 255 when it collided head on with the Ford F-150, which was traveling south, according to the complaint, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
A witness to the crash stated that leading up to the crash, driving on state Route 255, positioned behind a cement mixer truck, Kilmer allegedly proceeded to make an unsafe pass of both vehicles. He stated that there was traffic traveling in the opposing lane, clearly visible at the time, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The Pennsylvania State Police CARS Unit assisted local police in analyzing and reconstructing the crash. Both vehicles were towed to the Sandy Township Police Department impound lot. During the inventory search of Kilmer’s vehicle, police located a tan leather purse behind the front seat, which contained a piece of tin foil with burnt residue in an open side pocket.
On Sept. 13, 2022, a search warrant was authorized for Kilmer’s Jeep Cherokee, which resulted in the seizure of additional drug paraphernalia items, including five hollowed-out plastic and metal pens with burnt ends and residue, two pieces of plastic baggies with white residue, and an open prescription bottle of Clonazapam, one open bottle of Cyclobenzaprnie and a vape pen, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
On Oct. 11, 2022, a search warrant was granted for any and all medical records, toxicology reports and blood vials for Kilmer from UPMC Altoona for her treatment on Sept. 2, 2022. A urine sample collected from Kilmer indicated positive screening results for numerous controlled substances, including marijuana, methamphetamine, opiates and amphetamine, according to the affidavit of probable cause. Kilmer’s blood sample and toxicology report indicated findings for amphetamine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and norfetanyl, which were allegedly present in her blood at the time she was driving her vehicle on Sept. 2, 2022.
On Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, Kilmer was interviewed at the Sandy Township Police Department. She advised police she had a past history of drug abuse with methamphetamine and heroin. Kilmer said she did not recall anything from the crash, but knows that she had relapsed two to three days prior to the crash, and had allegedly snorted methamphetamine and heroin inside of her vehicle, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Based on the toxicology reports and admissions made by Kilmer, police concluded Kilmer was allegedly operating her vehicle with amounts of schedule 1, 2 and 2 metabolites substances in her blood at the time of the crash. It’s also reasonable to believe that Kilmer’s eradication driving was due to her being under the influence of drugs. The accident resulted in life-altering serious bodily injury to the driver and the passenger of the Ford F-150, which include a broken femur, broken bones and internal injuries which require numerous surgeries.
Kilmer’s bail was set at $25,000. Her preliminary hearing is set for March 24 at Meholick’s office.