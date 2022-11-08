DuBOIS — A woman is facing a felony charge after she allegedly recorded phone calls with Jeff Tech and DuBois Area School District staff members without permission.
Christina Lockwood, 40, of DuBois, is charged with intercepting communications, a felony in the third degree, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office Sept. 29.
The City of DuBois Police Department was assigned an investigation on Sept. 8 regarding an email from Lockwood sent to a Jeff Tech administrator, that allegedly contained four attached audio files. The administrator told police that these recordings were of phone calls between Lockwood and various employees of Jeff Tech, DuBois Area School District, and the City of DuBois, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police reviewed the four audio recordings. The first is allegedly of Lockwood leaving a message on a Jeff Tech administrator’s voicemail. The second is her calling Jeff Tech, and the call is answered by a secretary, then transferred to another administrator, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The third is of Lockwood allegedly calling a transportation staff employee with DASD. The call is then transferred to the district office, then transferred to another secretary with the district, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
The fourth recording is Lockwood allegedly calling the City of DuBois building. Lockwood speaks for some time with two employees with the City of DuBois, and the call is ended, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police listened to each recording, where Lockwood reportedly identifies herself each time, and at no point asks or informs anyone she is speaking to that the calls were being recorded, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Lockwood waived her preliminary hearing at Meholick’s office Nov. 4. Bail was set at $5,000.