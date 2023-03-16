DuBOIS — A woman is facing a felony charge after she allegedly used someone else’s debit card at several DuBois-area businesses.
Dani Rae McConnell, 30, of DuBois, is charged with possessing an access device knowing that it is counterfeit, altered, incomplete or belongs to another person who has not authorized its possession, a felony in the third degree, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office March 13.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, DuBois City Police received a report of alleged fraudulent debit card use on Sept. 8, 2022. The man said his Chime Bank debit card was taken from his residence on East Weber Avenue.
The man provided account information and statements. Police learned the debit card was used at Sheetz, Martin’s, Giant Eagle, Charlie’s Pub, Over the Top, The Meadows, China One, Burger King, Family Dollar, Goodwill and Breaking Bread Restaurant in DuBois, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police contacted Loss Prevention at Martin’s, Giant Eagle and Sheetz. Sheetz was able to uncover both transaction information and surveillance footage, forwarding the information to police. The surveillance allegedly showed McConnell, a known person to police, using the debit card to purchase large amounts of lottery products and merchandise.
On Sept. 9, 2022, police asked McConnell to come to the station for an interview. She admitted that it was her in the surveillance photos. She also admitted to using the debit card, but stated it was at the victim’s mother-in-law’s request. She said she purchased lottery vouchers for this woman, and denied having personally benefited from using the debit card, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
McConnell denied having used the card at any other merchants. The purchases were all made between May 28, 2022 and June 6, 2022. McConnell admitted to having control of the card until leaving it on the victim’s mother-in-law’s porch.
Police contacted Pennsylvania Lottery investigators, who said the purchases made at the kiosks were used for scratch-off tickets and money placed on McConnell’s lottery “webcash” account.
McConnell’s preliminary hearing is set for April 21 at Meholick’s office.