DuBOIS — A DuBois woman is facing felony drug charges after a search of her residence allegedly resulted in the seizure of methamphetamine, fentanyl and other drugs and paraphernalia.
DuBois City Police have charged Emily Diana Hepler, 35, with one count of the manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a felony; two counts of possession of a controlled substances, a misdemeanor and one count of the use/possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor, according to a criminal complaint filed at Magisterial District Judge David Meholick’s office July 12.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, on May 6, DuBois City Police served a nighttime search warrant on a West Weber Avenue residence to search for/recover evidence of alleged drug-related crimes. Police knocked and announced themselves several times, but with no one coming to the door, they made entry through a partially-open garage door. The residence was found to be empty.
A search resulted in suspected drugs and paraphernalia. While searching the upstairs bedroom, police located women’s clothing, makeup, perfume, photographs of Hepler, debit and credit cards with the name “Emily Hepler” on them.
Police also found multiple plastic and metal straws containing residue and burnt ends; pieces of burnt aluminum foil; seven empty stamp bags; one plastic bag with 44 small green Ziploc baggies; 13 yellow plastic Ziploc baggies marked “Breaking Bad;” three digital scales; Q-tips; a stamp bag; a metal straw with burn marks; several Ziploc baggies containing white powder; one “Breaking Bad” Ziploc bag with six glassine bags wrapped with a rubber band; a pink container with white powder; one green and clear container with white powder; a large amount of stamp bags and small Ziploc baggies, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
On June 30, police received a lab report from Erie Regional Laboratory that said the items contained the controlled substances xylazine, fentanyl, and 1.05 grams of methamphetamine.
The remaining white powder substances tested negative for controlled substances. Given the amount of cutting agent and how it was being held, controlled substances, large amount of packaging supplies and digital scales, this coincides with illicit drug sale activities, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police had been watching the West Weber Avenue residence since 2022, witnessing short-stay traffic occur on numerous occasions. On April 29, 2023, a concerned citizen also filed a police report about this alleged short-stay traffic occurring at all hours.
Hepler’s preliminary hearing is set for Aug. 11 at Meholick’s office.