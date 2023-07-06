DuBOIS — DuBois woman and fantasy author Becky Delp says there was a time when becoming an author was just that –a fantasy. Now, though, she has made it her reality.
“Whether it would have been stories, music, plays or, etc., I wanted to write,” she said.
Delp, a Brockway native and 2005 Brockway High School graduate, works as a direct support professional with Help at Home in DuBois, helping individuals with intellectual developmental disabilities for around five years now.
Delp has produced a series that revolves around “second chance love.” The plan, she said, is to have five to six parts in the Second Chance Series –paranormal tales featuring werewolves.
The first book, “Second Chance Mates: Novs and Braxton’s Story,” and the second, “Second Chance Mates: Brock and Sylvie’s Story” are completed and available for readers, and the third, which is nearing completion, is titled “Second Chance Mates: Tyson and Danielle’s Story.” Each book cover features couples who appear to be happy and in love.
The stories are pure fantasy, Delp says, and come from “random ideas” she puts together. For readers, fantasy is a way to “break away” from the troubles in today’s society.
“The creation of each of my stories involves a lot of effort and intense love. To find peace and tranquility, I escape into the world of writing stories,” she explained.
The first book’s storyline, Delp said, came about from a “weird” and “vague” dream that she had.
“I remember telling a friend of mine about it and she told me, ‘You should write a book about it.’ Well, I did, it was the best thing I have done –because now it’s like, I can’t stop,” she says.
Delp’s family and friends have provided her with much love and support throughout this venture. And, of course her readers, who motivate her to continue creating stories.
She also strives to set an example for her children.
“I want my kids to believe that with the right mindset, anything is achievable. Keep going, even if you fail. Keep rising and trying again and again. Your greatest success can sometimes stem from your failures,” Delp said.
The first and second book in the series are available for purchase on Amazon in hardback, paperback and Kindle versions. The series can also be read on the “Wattled” and “Radish” apps, storytelling and fiction-writing platforms.
Delp noted that she is in communication with area libraries to get her books on their shelves. She is also in talks with area establishments, she said, regarding organizing a local book-signing/meet-the-author event. This information will be posted online as it becomes available.
To read more about the series on Amazon, visit www.amazon.com/dp/B0BKCJLVNL?binding=kindle_edition&searchxofy=true&sr=1-11.
Visit Delp on Facebook at www.facebook.com/luna.becky22.