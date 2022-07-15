DuBOIS — A DuBois woman has been jailed on assault charges after she allegedly injured a man during an altercation.
Ashlee Marie Bennett, 25, is charged with aggravated assault – attempts to cause or causes bodily injury with deadly weapon, a felony in the second degree; simple assault; the use/possession of drug paraphernalia and cited for harassment.
According to an affidavit of probable cause, DuBois City Police were dispatched to a Brady Street apartment for a welfare check due to a suspected domestic violence incident on July 7. The caller said that Bennett had sent him photos of bruises and indicated that she “feared for her life,” and identified the alleged abuser as Bennett’s boyfriend.
Upon arrival, police repeatedly knocked on the door with no response. A nearby tenant told police that she had heard Bennett and her boyfriend arguing throughout the day, and heard the sound of Bennett allegedly striking him on several occasions. She said she could hear the man asking Bennett to “please stop,” as she heard what she believed to be Bennett striking him. The witness told police she observed injuries to the man in the common area of the apartment building, including a stab wound on his leg and a deep scratch on his neck, as well as bruising and swelling in the area of his left eye, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Police reportedly contacted another tenant of the building, who advised that he had observed the same injuries on the man, and that he had heard them arguing that day.
After knocking again, Bennett opened the door to the apartment, and stated her boyfriend was not there. She said they had been arguing and he left after taking her cell phone and reportedly removing fuses from her car. Bennett was reportedly extremely angry and demanded that officers get her property back. Police observed numerous items broken and thrown around the apartment. Bennett blamed her boyfriend for the damage, but allegedly admitted to cutting him with a knife “on accident,” according to the affidavit of probable cause. Bennett also blamed him for her relapse in drug use, and allegedly admitted to being a current user of methamphetamine.
She then allegedly became confrontational with officers and said she needed to leave or her boyfriend would kill her, but declined speaking to someone about a protection from abuse (PFA) order. Bennett said she did not trust police and that she would “handle it herself,” declining any assistance from them.
Police again contacted the neighboring tenant and witness, who said she had lent Bennett’s boyfriend her phone because she had destroyed his. Police called the man’s mother, who said that he had contacted her earlier in the day and said that Bennett physically assaulted him and destroyed his cell phone. She also said Bennett was reportedly not to be residing at that apartment. The man’s mother sent police photographs of her son’s injuries, which showed swelling of his left eye, scratches on his neck and a laceration on his leg, according to the affidavit of probable cause.
Bennett was taken into custody for alleged domestic violence. A search resulted in the finding of a metal marijuana grinding device with a small amount of marijuana. Bennett allegedly became irate and was yelling obscenities, calling police “pigs,” among other names. She also began violently kicking items in the apartment while in handcuffs, and told police to review video on a camera located on top of the fridge. The video showed Bennett allegedly provoking her boyfriend, including swinging a cooking pan towards him several times. Officers noticed an abrasion on Bennett’s throat, which she reportedly said she did to herself. She demanded medical attention, and once in the patrol unit, allegedly kicked the rear passenger side window cage numerous times while yelling threats. She allegedly threatened to obtain a gun and said she “couldn’t wait for the war.”
Bennett was transported to Penn Highlands DuBois and then to the Clearfield County Jail for arraignment.
Bennett’s bail is set at $100,000. Her preliminary hearing is set for Friday at Meholick’s office.