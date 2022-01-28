DuBOIS — Deidra Zediak, the assistant event coordinator with the DuBois Country Club, has taken her love for party planning to the next level.
Through her new business “The Sleepover Squad,” Zediak, a DuBois native and mother of three, is now helping people plan the sleepovers of their dreams. Some of her best memories as a child involved having sleepovers with friends.
“I am always searching for new trends and ideas,” Zediak said.
Zediak began seeing “themed sleepovers” pop up online through social media platforms around a year ago, she said, an idea she knew her girls, 7-year-old Berkeley and 4-year-old Bria, would go crazy about.
“The thoughts started going in my head, and I knew that the DuBois area could use something fun like this,” she said.
She began researching startup costs and forming a business plan, with help from her husband, Brad Zediak, and older sister, Danielle Bonura of Pittsburgh.
Zediak’s goal, she said, is to treat life like a celebration, and a decked-out sleepover is just that.
“I think that if we can learn anything from the past two years, it’s to celebrate everything as much as we can,” she said.
Thus far, the response from family and friends and the local community has been incredible, said Zediak. “The Sleepover Squad” Facebook page now has more than 400 “likes” and follows.
“I have parties booked starting on weekends in February,” she said. “I’m hoping to add weeknight availability in the summer as well, if requested.”
One might wonder what exactly a themed sleepover involves. For parties, Zediak delivers items such as teepees, twin-sized air mattresses and sheets and throw blankets, as well as décor-like themed decorations, lights, garlands, banners, pillows and balloons.
Some examples of themes could be tie-dye, sports-related, mermaids, “Candy Land,” the jungle, etc.
And, the idea can work for adult get togethers, too.
“We can even do bachelorette-themed parties,” she said.
Making it as convenient as possible, Zediak sets everything up in the person’s home prior to the festivities, and picks it all up in the morning, taking all of the party-planning stress off of the host.
Zediak is also partnering with Comfort Suites of DuBois to offer sleepovers in their hotel.
The Sleepover Squad currently offers two party packages — the “basic celebration setup” and the “sweetest dreams setup,” but Zediak says she hopes to offer more options in the future.
There will also be a booking special offered in March and April.
For more information, contact Zediak at thesleepoversquadduboispa@gmail.com or 814-771-6736. Visit The Sleepover Squad on Facebook.