DuBOIS — The DuBois Area YMCA’s “A Taste of DuBois” Leprechaun Leap, which benefits the Y’s Strong Kids Campaign and membership scholarships, returns this year from noon-9 p.m. Sunday.
“Seven local restaurants have come together to support the mission of the DuBois YMCA by participating in this fun event,” said Paula DuBois of the YMCA. She said George Moore of the Gateway Cafe spearheads the event.
The first Leprechaun Leap was held just prior to the COVID pandemic so DuBois said she is excited for its return. The event was started because area restaurants wanted to promote St. Patrick’s Day.
“The YMCA is so thankful to the restaurants for participating in what we hope will become a great community event,” said DuBois.
The Leprechaun Leap is a self-guided tour of some of the dining establishments in DuBois including: DuBois Country Club, Hitching Post, Winery at Wilcox, Gateway Café, Luigi’s Villa, Fort Worth Restaurant, and Charlie’s Pub.
Tickets are $20 and include free food samples at each location. Participants can visit all seven restaurants to be eligible to win a gift certificate bundle. There will be a $50 cash prize for the Best Dressed Leprechaun. A 50/50 drawing will be available.
There will also be an after event party at the Charlie’s Pub from 6-9 pm.
The times at each location are as follows: DuBois Country Club, noon-2 p.m.; Hitching Post, 1-3 p.m.; Winery at Wilcox, 2-4 p.m.; Gateway Cafe, 3-5 p.m.; Fort Worth, 4-6 p.m.; Luigi’s Villa, 5-7 p.m.; and Charlie’s Pub, 6-9 p.m.
Some of the menu items will include: Jameson bbq meatballs, reuben dip, hot sausage, chili, sliders, soups, pizza, subs, haluski, Irish meatballs and more.
Tickets are available at the DuBois Area YMCA, the Gateway Cafe and the Winery at Wilcox. Only 200 tickets will be sold. This event benefits the DuBois YMCA. For more information call 814-590-1116.