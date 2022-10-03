DuBOIS — City of DuBois residents are reminded that a refuse dumpster is placed at the City Garage, 10 Parkway Drive, on the first Wednesday of each month, 7 a.m. – 3 p.m., starting Wednesday, Oct. 5 for the winter months, according city officials.
The dumpster is provided free of charge by Waste Management for City of DuBois residential customers only.
Please make sure to bring your driver’s license and latest water bill as proof of residency in the City of DuBois. Only a City of DuBois resident, with an account in good standing with Waste Management (formerly Advanced Disposal), is permitted to dispose of items. Owner/resident, must be present to dispose of items.
Waste Management provides containers for the City of DuBois residents to bring bulk waste items. Bulk items are limited to furniture, carpet, and general refuse. 1 load per month/per resident.
No businesses are allowed to dump – residential customers only – if you are exempt from having residential service due to having a business, you cannot bring anything here to dispose of.
We will also accept electronic items such as televisions, computers, monitors, etc. along with an appliance with or without Freon. These items are limited to one of each type per month.
Items we do not accept:
- No construction or building materials of any kind. this includes wood, dry wall, shingles, awnings, etc. (Anything torn down/apart in or outside of home.)
- No tires.
If you are not a City of DuBois resident, in good standing with Waste Management (formerly Advanced Disposal) – you will receive a bill for the service – to be charged at our discretion.
All requirements mentioned above will be strictly enforced by having a representative to oversee the use of the dumpster.