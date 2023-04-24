Weather Alert

...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 possible. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From late tonight through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Freezing temperatures could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rural valley locations will experience the lowest temperatures. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take protective measures now as freezing temperatures could damage or kill tender plants and vegetation. Potted plants should be brought inside.