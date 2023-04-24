BROOKVILLE — Dunlap Lawn & Garden Equipment, located on 3230 Mendenhall Road, is proud to announce that 2023 marks 10 years of serving the Brookville area.
“Dunlap Lawn & Garden Equipment began in DuBois in 1970 as a family-owned business,” according to Chris Irwin, manager. “In an effort to better serve our loyal customers from Brookville and the surrounding area, we made the decision to open our second location. Due to the support of our amazing customers, we have grown and become a permanent leader in lawn and garden equipment not only in DuBois but in the Brookville area as well.”
The Dunlap Lawn & Garden Equipment team held a two-day celebration on April 21-22 in Brookville featuring food and door prizes as well as giveaways to the first 50 customers each day.
“We wanted to thank our customers and the community in Brookville for their years of support and mark this event by offering the best deals possible during our celebration,” said Irwin.