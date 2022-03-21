ST MARYS — The Dutch Hoop Basketball Clinic recently held at South St. Marys Street Elementary School was a full-on community collaboration to help students grow.
SSMSES Physical Education teacher Mandy Assalone said the clinic, a new endeavor, included four sessions, the last of which were held March 3 and 10.
It all started when Assalone was asked to coach the fourth-grade boys basketball team, she said.
“I loved seeing how the boys were growing and learning so much,” she said.
Assalone and her colleague, first-grade teacher Heather Kocjancic, then agreed it would be great to do something further for younger kids. Forming a partnership, Kocjancic handled the bookkeeping side of the clinic, and Assalone, the skills.
“We started planning, and the more folks found out, the more we realized just how much the kids need this type of activity,” said Assalone.
The clinic was also a great collaboration, she said, with help from the boys basketball team, older students, teachers and staff, as well as the head boys and girls coaches, principals and former players.
“It’s been so great to see our kids respond to them,” Assalone said.
There were 10 different stations for the students each week, and volunteers help run them, she said.
“Students rotated around to each station for about three and a half minutes,” Assalone said.
Stations included “shootings, layups, dribbling, ball handling, agility, passing, rebounding and defense,” she said, attempting to incorporate something different each week.
“The kids get there, and don’t stop moving until it’s time to go,” she said.
The clinic was a great way to provide social activities, aside from just basketball skills, that help students grow, Assalone said.
“Hearing positive comments made from students who aren’t really into sports about how much they loved it was so amazing!” she said.