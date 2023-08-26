KERSEY — Earlyville Farm, located on Hayes Road in Kersey was recognized as Elk County’s newest Century Farm Aug. 18 when the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau’s Legislative Farm Tour was held there.
Invited guests present included Pennsylvania Secretary of Agriculture Russell C. Redding, Congressman G.T. Thompson, who is chairman of the U.S. House Agricultural Committee, state Rep. Mike Armanini, Zachary Ankeny, representative from Sen. Cris Dush’s office, Elk County Commissioners M. Fritz Lecker and Matt Qusenberry, Fox Township Supervisors Randy Gradizzi and Matt Pontzer, officers and members of the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau, area farmers, and Mattiuz family members and friends.
Ernest Mattiuz, Jr., executor of the family trust that owns the farm, gave a history of the 102-acre farm bought by his Italian immigrant grandfather Giovanni Mattiuz in 1823. The farm passed to his son, Ernest Mattiuz Sr., who farmed the land until his passing in 1997. At that time the farm was placed into a family trust in the names of Ernest Mattiuz Jr., Cecelia Mattiuz Bona, and Thomas Mattiuz. Ernest Jr. currently lives on the land and farms it with the help of nephew Michael Bona whose name will be put on the trust after the passing of the three siblings.
Redding presented a citation to Mattiuz and commented that Earlyville Farm has survived through World Wars, the Great Depression, and a pandemic, any one of which would have been a challenge to survive. “I’m always amazed that even through all of that, you’re still at the farm and with the family. It’s always a joy and a delight, and I’m always humbled to present a Century Farm commendation to families in Pennsylvania. So, to Ernie and the extended family that is here, thank you, and congratulations on being recognized as a Century Farm.”
A commendation was also presented by Thompson, who remarked that he would be proud to tell his colleagues the history of the newest Century Farm in Elk County, and how this farm has been able to sell corn to the ethanol plant in Clearfield for the second year. “This innovation is a true example of American agriculture in action.”
Armanini, in presenting his citation, recalled that he grew up in Toby, a short distance from Earlyville Farm, and his family often took the shortcut through Hayes Road and would pass the farm and comment on its acres of produce and the whole operation. “And of course, the sweet corn! There’s no better corn than Ernie’s sweet corn! Out of all the corn places, we always knew we got the best corn from this farm. So, I’m very happy to present to you from the House of Representatives a citation for this achievement of a century of family farming.”
Lecker remarked that, “Commissioner Quesenberry and I are very thrilled and proud to be here to congratulate you and Rosemary on all the hard work you’ve done to accomplish becoming a Century Farm. It’s really comforting to know that you are generation three, but you have assured me that generation four is ready and working, and I congratulate you. Quesenberry added, “When you think about that one-hundred-year history and the changes that have occurred in this country, the economic ups and downs and the ability to persevere through all of that, I would not bet against another hundred years. This is a benchmark and so congratulations to Ernie and the Mattiuz family.”
Before the beginning of the Farm Bureau business meeting, Mattiuz explained that the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau is the largest grassroots agricultural advocacy group in the state with over 20,000 members. “Our main mission is to educate the public on where their food and fiber comes from, and the agricultural practices needed to get it from the farm and the forest into their homes for consumption. The Farm Bureau also advocates on behalf of our members for legislation that deals not only with agriculture, but our way of life here in Pennsylvania. We have a Government Relations Division in Harrisburg whose staff is constantly following legislation going through the General Assembly and U.S. Congress. When bills come up, the Farm Bureau sends representatives to speak to elected officials and give our members’ position on proposed legislation.”
Area farmers were then invited to state their concerns to the elected officials present, and the most pressing issues concerned the declining number of dairy farms in Elk County, a trend that is reflected statewide. According to the current PA Farm Bureau update, the state has lost more than 1,500 dairy farms since 2016. These losses have occurred because of declining milk prices, weather challenges, increased costs of raising dairy cows, and school districts no longer being able to serve whole milk with lunches. This has resulted in less milk being consumed by students statewide. House Bill 997 would give schools the option, not the requirement, to serve whole Pennsylvania produced milk. It is currently in the House Agricultural and Rural Affairs Committee.
Locally, there are only three dairy farms operating in Elk County and they are experiencing huge increases in the cost of transporting their milk for processing. The closest processor is now over 100 miles away. Farmers explained that costs for shipping milk went from $6,000 a year to over $31,000 a year, coupled with low dairy prices and lingering effects of the pandemic, have resulted in dairy farmers having to go out of business. House Bill 995, currently in committee, would provide tax incentives to locate new dairy processing plants in Pennsylvania, according to the Farm Bureau update.
Pontzer commented that regulations on bottling milk have also added to their costs. One dairy farmer has invested in his own processing facility for his milk to circumvent the increased shipping costs. Questions were raised about the possibility of using Act 13 funds to aid these dairy farmers, and county commissioners responded that they will be looking into it. Thompson is hoping to get the Farm Bill passed this fall and it would contain several components that would benefit state dairy farmers.
After the meeting adjourned, Ray and Diane Gahr catered the lunch, which included plenty of Ernie’s sweet corn along with beef on wick and salads.