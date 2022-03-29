RIDGWAY — Big Maple Farm’s Natural Therapies of Ridgway is hosting its first in-person Easter Egg Hunt in two years, as well as continuing its “Egg My Yard” tradition for Elk County families.
BMFNT, a therapeutic horseback riding organization, will host the hunt on Saturday, April 9 at 3:30 p.m.
“The Easter Egg Hunt is not a major fundraiser for the organization, but more of an event we enjoy holding for the community,” said Founder Amanda Balon.
There will be thousands of eggs filled with candy and prizes, all hidden by volunteers that day. The Easter Bunny will also be on site for children to visit and take photos with, she said.
The egg hunt is free, but there will be additional activities available for families that cost a small fee, said Balon.
“The Easter Bunny will be joined by lots of friends in the petting zoo, and horses and ponies for rides,” she said.
Volunteers are also working to provide a Chinese auction for adults to win prizes, too.
In partnership with its “Books in the Barn” program for youth, children at the egg hunt will also have the opportunity to grab a book and read with the mini horses, Balon noted.
Funds raised at the egg hunt will go toward supporting BMFNT’s therapeutic riding program, as well as the care of its horses.
“As the horses get older, their needs change and many of them are on supplements, medications, and have special needs,” said Balon. “In order for us to keep costs low and affordable, fundraising is a big part of our programming.”
These events are not just great for fundraising, but also giving community members the chance to positively engage with horses, she said.
The following weekend, BMFNT is also offering an “Egg My Yard” event, an initiative that was started during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Volunteers go around on the evening before Easter morning and hide eggs throughout your yard, leave a note from the Easter bunny, along with a special treat for the kids to wake up to on Easter morning,” Balon explained.
There are limited yards and locations in Elk County, so Balon encourages people to sign up soon.
Questions can be directed to Balon at 814-335-0804 or at ambalon46@gmail.com. Visit www.bigmaplefarmnt.net for details.