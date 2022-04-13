ST. MARYS — Around 240 Easter-eager children and their families flocked to Benzinger Park on Sunday, braving the cold conditions to gather up as many eggs as possible.
This year’s event was particularly special, as the 2021 Easter egg hunt was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, said City of St. Marys Parks and Recreation Director Dani Schneider.
The event was separated into three age groups for children ages 3-11 years old, with 100 spots in each age group.
Although 300 children were signed up to participate Sunday, only about 240 showed up due to weather, and last-minute cancellations, said Schneider.
“The hunt was the only activity for this year, as it was a very large event for our small staff to handle,” she said.
Easter events tend to be difficult to plan for, Schneider said, taking into account variables such as weather.
“The parks and recreation department strives to provide engaging programs for all ages,” she said. “We are fortunate to have so many great supporters in our area to keep our events alive and moving forward.”
The egg hunt was sponsored by St. Marys Auto Body, Margie Brown and St. Marys Dairy Queen.
Egg hunt winners won some great prizes, too, such as toys and games for youth.
Registration for 2022 parks and recreation programs is also now open, for both St. Marys and non-St. Marys residents, including sign ups for programs, swimming lessons and pool memberships, which can be done at stmarys.recdesk.com.
