JONES TWP — The Elk County Conservation District has received a $138,702 grant for its Johnson Run AMD (Abandoned Mine Drainage) treatment remediation project.
“Growing Greener” grants, awarded through the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), are awarded to projects dedicated to cleaning up waters throughout Pennsylvania.
AMD and stream habitat projects have been a major focus for ECCD Watershed Technician Micaela Lefever since she joined the team in June 2021.
This grant is incredibly exciting for the ECCD, said Director Kate Wehler.
“Over the years, significant improvements have been made to Johnson Run, and therefore the East Branch of the Clarion River and the Clarion River. These watersheds are a huge asset to our community. Thousands of people canoe, kayak, fish, and photograph these beautiful watersheds every year. We’re looking forward to breaking ground on this project and continuing to improve our waterways for years to come.”
This project impacts many people, said Wehler, given that the stream drains to the Clarion River, impacting people from Jones Township all the way to Pittsburgh and beyond.
The project addresses the water quality of Johnson Run.
“The tributary drains abandoned underground and surface mines and receives drainage from these mines. Johnson Run is a tributary to the Clarion River that enters below East Branch Reservoir,” Lefever said.
The North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission received a Growing Greener grant in 2002, which was used for Johnson Run’s first AMD remediation project, said Lefever.
“The passive system consists of mine water collection, a vertical flow pond, a polishing pond and a constructed wetland. This system was effective, and resulted in an immediate improvement in Johnson Run’s downstream section,” she said.
The passive system has been maintained by local landowners for 20 years, Lefever said, but has not received any substantial upgrades.
“Recent sampling of the system found treatment problems typical of these type of systems (decreased substrate permeability and reactivity),” she said. “The system should be rehabilitated so that its high level of effectiveness is restored and the benefits to Johnson Run can be realized for another 20 years.”
This project will rehabilitate the passive mine water treatment system that was installed in 2002, said Lefever, restoring a “high level of treatment performance” to it.
As far as the timeline goes, Wehler said the ECCD is waiting on paperwork to be finalized, before hiring a consultant to prepare the plans and a design.
“We are hopeful the plans will go out to bid this winter, with construction beginning as soon as the weather breaks in spring of 2023.”