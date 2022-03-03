ST. MARYS — The deadline for area students to apply for more than 155 scholarships offered by the Elk and McKean county community foundations is quickly approaching.
Open to those attending colleges, universities or vocational schools, the deadline for submission is Monday, March 7.
The Elk County Community Foundation launched its online application platform in January of this year, according to Executive Director Paula Fritz Eddy.
This was a very notable transition, given the foundation always operated on paper or used individual PDF forms for its scholarship program, which has grown extensively since its establishment in the late 1990s.
The new Foundant Technologies platform, being used for the 2022 scholarship award cycle, offers an eligibility quiz that students can take before deciding which scholarships to apply for, Eddy said. Implementing the new system seemed like the best idea, given challenges that came about during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The foundation is also known for offering scholarships named in memory of local individuals, such as the T.O. Fitch Memorial Scholarship named for Tom “T.O” Fitch of Ridgway, who died in January 2021, and the David Larkin Memorial Scholarship in memory of David Larkin of St. Marys, who died in October 2021.
Other newly-offered scholarships include the William R. Buhite Jr., Randy Yetzer and Doug Price memorial scholarships, according to the foundation’s news release.
“Between Elk and McKean counties, there has been 16 new names scholarship fund added. Each scholarship is named in memory, in honor or given by groups and individuals who believe in the power of educations and want to help local students,” it says.
The winners of the T.O. Fitch and David Larkin scholarships will be from any school in Elk County, Eddy noted.
In 2021, the ECCF awarded $249,000 in scholarships to 173 high school seniors.
Post-secondary opportunities are also available for students, including the Susan Swanson Memorial Internship/Scholarship for those studying fields related to the hardwoods industry, as well as Elk County residents studying nursing, the medical field and law, according to the release.
Students can still access applications by visiting www.elkcountyfoundation.org’s scholarship page, and the “information for students” tab.
Visit www.elkcountyfoundation.org for more information or call 814-834-2125.