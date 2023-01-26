ST. MARYS — For the second consecutive year, the Elk County Community Foundation has launched its scholarship program for students using an online platform.
Executive Director Paula Fritz Eddy said prior to 2022, the foundation had always operated on paper, or used individual PDF forms for each scholarship since its establishment in the late 1990s.
Although it had been thought about for years, the COVID-19 pandemic is what propelled implementing the online system forward, she said, making the application process monumentally easier for students and reviewers.
Using the Foundant Technologies platform, the scholarship program went live on Jan. 15 this year, said Eddy.
The electronic process went very smoothly in 2022. The foundation received more scholarship applications as a result of the easier process, said Eddy, well over 2,000 applications, whereas before, that number was around 500-600.
With the online process, students no longer have to fill out a separate application for each grant or search through every application, said Eddy. They start off by taking an eligibility quiz, which is important, since students are now only applying for the scholarships they are eligible for.
The previous eligibility quiz also had entirely too many questions, that has since been narrowed down, said Eddy.
The foundation offers a plethora of scholarship opportunities for students, something for every interest, said Eddy, including every type of major, as well as generalized scholarships and ones for specific schools.
For example, there are foundation scholarships specifically for Elk County Catholic and St. Marys Area high school students. Many service clubs, groups, individuals, and businesses also make annual scholarship contributions.
Althea Buehler of Treasure Lake, originally from Ridgway and a Van Vranken Scholarship donor, set up a scholarship for six students over a period of time, with $20,000 paid over four years.
The ECCF and the McKean County Community Foundation are both part of the Community Foundation of the Northern Alleghenies. Between the two counties, there are nearly 160 different funds that provide scholarships, Eddy noted.
Last year, there was over $300,000 in scholarships awarded, said Eddy.
The online system has also been helpful to reviewers, like families who help with the selection process, who can now look at the application together. Before, they used to have to make copies of the applications and mail them out to people for review, said Eddy.
The change was a bit scary at first, but people have embraced the “user friendly” technology throughout the transition, said Eddy.
The online system is also used as an overall accounting system for the foundation, another aspect that makes things easier for staff.
Eddy noted that the reason the ECCF has as many scholarships as it does is due to being a PATH “The Partnership for Access to Higher Education (PATH) Program” partner.
The PATH Program potentially matches grant awards to undergraduate students recommended by the Community Foundation.
There will be around $75,000 in matching money for 2022 scholarships, Eddy said.
Eddy also noted the importance of a bill that Gov. Tom Wolf signed into law in July 2022, which includes a “ban on scholarship displacement on colleges and universities.” Ultimately, this means that for foundation donors, when the scholarship is given to a student, public universities can’t displace their financial aid package.
Scholarships will be open through March 7. For more information, visit https://elkcountyfoundation.org/scholarships or call 814-834-2125.