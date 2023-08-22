ST. MARYS — The Elk County Council on the Arts will host author Stephen Meyer for a book signing event marking the release of his newest publication, “COMMONWELL,” on Thursday, Aug. 24 from 5-8 p.m.
“COMMONWELL” is a new sci-fi novel set 800 years after Mars blacks out power on Earth.
Meyer was born and raised in St. Marys, where he discovered a lifelong love of the outdoors — hunting, fishing, hiking, canoeing — though he never has enjoyed sleeping in a tent. His novels “COMMONWELL” and “SKATE” are focused on traditional themes and overlooked places. He now lives with his family in Philadelphia.
The public is welcome to attend the book signing event and “question and answer” portion of the program. Books will be available for purchase at ECCOTA, the exclusive retailer in the Ridgway area.
The Elk County Council on the Arts Gallery is located at 237 Main St. in downtown Ridgway.
For more information, contact Sara Frank at sara@eccota.com or 814-772-7051.