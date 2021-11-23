DuBOIS — In a continuing effort to offer training relevant to the area workforce, Penn State DuBois Continuing and Community Education will offer a variety of programs designed for those looking to enter or advance a career in the healthcare industry in 2022.
Programs include “Nursing Home Administrator Training,” “Personal Care Home Administrator Training” and “Introduction to Medical Terminology.”
The Nursing Home Administrator Training program is held in partnership with Penn State Abington. The 120-hour program delivered virtually through Zoom will prepare graduates to enter a career in administration of long-term personal care facilities.
The role of the nursing home administrator is to supervise, plan, develop, monitor and maintain appropriate standards of care throughout all departments in the nursing home.
This program is approved by the Pennsylvania State Board of Examiners of Nursing Home Administrators and designed to provide core education for those interested in pursuing a career in the long-term care administration field. The courses may also serve to satisfy the state of Pennsylvania license renewal requirements.
Consisting of 16 courses, each 7.5 hours in length, this program is taught by Penn State University approved instructors who are experts in this topic. Individuals may register for the entire program or choose to take individual courses as needed.
Classes will be held live online via Zoom on Monday and Wednesday evenings from 6-9:30 p.m. Jan. 17 through March 9. The fee for the entire program is $2,800 or $175 per individual class.
Personal Care Home Administrator Training is a 100-hour program consisting of 19 courses that will prepare graduates to enter a career in administration of long-term personal care facilities. The role of the personal care home administrator is to supervise and develop appropriate standards of care throughout all areas of the facility.
Classes will be held from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays from Jan. 18 through Feb. 24, via Zoom. The fee for the entire program is $1,450. For those needing specific classes or additional continuing education credits to maintain their license, individual courses may also be taken. Contact the continuing education department for specific pricing.
Continuing Education at Penn State DuBois is also authorized to administer the Personal Care Home Administrator Test for those who currently hold a Nursing Home Administrator license and wish to add that credential to their resume. The test is scheduled by appointment.
The introductory course in Medical Terminology will focus on the principles of medical word building to help the student develop the extensive vocabulary used in healthcare occupations. Students will learn root words and examine the correct pronunciation, spelling and use of medical terms related to anatomy, physiology and pathology. No previous experience is necessary.
This class will be held in person at the North Central PA LaunchBox at 2 E. Long Ave. in DuBois. Classes will meet on two consecutive Saturday mornings on May 14 and May 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Registration is $295 per student with materials provided at no extra charge. Companies sending four or more students will qualify for a discount.
To register for these full programs or individual classes within these programs visit dubois.psu.edu/continuing-community-education. For more information, contact Penn State DuBois Continuing and Community Education at 814-375-4715 or duboisoutreach@psu.edu.