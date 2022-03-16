DuBOIS — Once again, the Relay for Life of DuBois will be holding its “Egg My Yard” fundraiser, according to Relay Event Lead Eva McKee.
“If you would like to make Easter easier for yourself, the Relay for Life of DuBois can help you out,” said McKee. “We will fill Easter eggs with individually-wrapped candy and little toys and hide them for you the night before Easter.”
The deadline to order is April 6. The cost is as follows:
- 30 eggs for $20
- 50 eggs for $30
- 70 eggs for $40
- 100 eggs for $50
With help of some other Relays, McKee said they are able to cover the following areas this year for the Egg My Yard fundraiser: DuBois, Treasure Lake, Reynoldsville, Falls Creek, Sykesville, Penfield, Rockton, Troutville, Luthersburg, Grampian, Curwensville, Clearfield, Hyde, Glen Richey, Olanta, Woodland, Bigler, West Decatur and Irvona.
If an area is not on the list, please contact Jamie Donaldson to see if the Relay for Life is covering that area. Donaldson can be reached by text or email at 814-771-1756 or jamierelayfundraiser@gmail.com.
The Relay for Life will accept cash, check and Paypal for payment.
“We held this fundraiser last year with much success, with more than 2,000 eggs being hid,” said McKee, noting they raised more than $2,300.
“Jamie decided to take this fundraiser and run with it again this year,” said McKee.
Additionally, McKee said the Relay for Life will be offering Easter Bunny visits on April 8-9 in the local area at a cost of $20. More information is available about this from Donaldson.
“We are pretty much booked for Easter weekend on the bunny visits but could do the weekend before,” said McKee. “We are unable to do weekday visits as the bunnies are working. We are looking forward to your support with the Egg My Yard fundraiser.”