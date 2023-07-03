DuBOIS — A new Mexican restaurant, El Gordo Burro Taco Bender & Cantina, is now open in downtown DuBois.
Following renovations which began in March, the new restaurant, owned by Jeff Rice and Jonathan Cannella, is located at 34 N. Brady St., below the Winkler Gallery & Art Education Center. Local artists Perry Winkler, of Winkler Gallery, and Harlan Beagley, both worked on the interior creative design of the restaurant, which now has an updated vibrant decor.
Starting last week, El Gordo Burro opened for “friends and family” and word of mouth, but is planning for their grand opening on Wednesday, July 5, said Cannella.
“Thank you to our friends and family and walk-ins for our soft opening,” said Cannella. “We really appreciate your feedback and business, and we look forward to serving you and the neighboring towns in the years to come.”
The new eatery features authentic Mexican food, including table side fresh guacamole, and an expansive margarita selection and creative cocktail menu.
El Gordo Burro is open for dine-in or take-out Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from noon to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from noon to 10 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 8 p.m. It will be closed on Mondays. Reservations are not necessary. A take-out window will soon be available behind the building.
“Also, please call us with all of your office lunch and catering needs,” he said.
Cannella said plenty of parking is available in the downtown area, including the Pershing lot, as well as across the street behind the buildings.
On the other side of El Gordo Burro, Rice and Cannella are planning for a September/October opening for Kome, bringing back fresh sushi and introducing hibachi to the area. It will include all of the flavorful hibachi dishes cooked in front of diners with a state-of-the-art smokeless, electric Teppanyaki table with a fully-contained exhaust.
Kome will also include a sushi bar with many people’s favorite standard and specialty rolls, a creative cocktail menu and also sake, a Japanese alcoholic beverage made from fermented rice. Winkler and Beagley artistic talents are also providing an elegant Japanese decor, said Cannella.
“Both restaurants will be collaborating with the Winkler Gallery so expect exciting events and opportunities to have a drink, enjoy the art and enjoy some great food,” said Cannella. “We are excited to bring Mexican and sushi back to the area and introduce hibachi. We look forward to serving you and your families.”