DuBOIS — Aside from the consolidation referendum question between the City of DuBois and Sandy Township, the election of a new Magisterial District Judge seat in DuBois will highlight the Nov. 2 ballot for DuBois area voters in Clearfield County.
For the fourth time since 1989, voters in the city and the township will have the opportunity to vote in favor of or against consolidating the two municipalities. The consolidation referendum question placed on next week’s general election ballot has to pass in both municipalities in order for consolidation to occur.
The question to be printed on the official ballot for the township and city for the municipal election on Nov. 2 is as follows:
“Shall the Township of Sandy and the City of DuBois consolidate to form a new Third Class City to be called the City of DuBois and governed by the Council-Manager form of government as provided in the Home Rule Charter and Optional Plans Law and including a seven-member Council, elected at large (one of whom shall be Mayor), an elected Treasurer, an elected Controller, and an appointed Manager?”
The question of consolidation has been approved three times by city residents and rejected three times by township voters in 1989, 1995 and 2002.
In 2002, voters in Sandy Township said no to consolidation by a vote of 2,408-1,662. DuBois voters favored consolidation by a vote of 2,325-310.
This year, Clearfield County Director of Elections Dawn Graham said there are 4,802 registered voters in the city; 7,394 in Sandy Township (including Treasure Lake). The number of registered voters in Treasure Lake is 3,338. The number of mail-in ballot sent out in DuBois were 324, with 176 returned; 601 sent out in the township, with 288 returned (including Treasure Lake); and 280 sent out in Treasure Lake, with 138 returned.
District Judge Two candidates will face off for the DuBois Magisterial District Judge seat — Elliot M. Gelfand and David Sean Meholick, both DuBois residents.
Gelfand and Meholick both cross-filed as Republicans and Democrats in the May 18 primary election. Gelfand won the Democratic nomination and Meholick won the Republican nomination.
There is only one ballot for this election, according to Clearfield County Director of Election Dawn Graham, therefore, Gelfand will be listed first and Meholick will be listed second because the position on the ballot is determined by the party of the governor, Tom Wolf, who is a Democrat.
The justice seat, District 46-3-01 of Clearfield County, includes the areas of DuBois, Sandy Township, Huston Township, Brady Township, Troutville, Pine Township and Union Township. A special election is being held for the seat following the retirement of long-time Judge Patrick N. Ford in October 2020.
City of DuBoisThere are no contested races in the City of DuBois.
Edward L. Walsh, who was appointed mayor in August 2020 following the resignation of Randy Schmidt, will be running unopposed for the remaining two years of the mayor’s term.
City Treasurer Lisa LaBrasca Becker is running for re-election to the four-year term.
Republican Shannon Renee Gabriel, who was appointed to fill Walsh’s seat on council, is running for the remaining two years of the council seat Walsh resigned from upon his appointment as mayor.
Republicans Shane Dietz and James Aughenbaugh are running for re-election to two four-year term seats.
Republican David Allen Volpe is running for the remaining two years of the controller’s post, which Gabriel surrendered upon her appointment to Walsh’s seat after he was appointed mayor. Volpe was appointed to the controller’s position in August.
Sandy TownshipThree candidates are running for two six-year term seats on the Sandy Township Board of Supervisors on this year’s ballot.
They include: J. Barry Abbott Sr., who won both the Democratic and Republican nomination in the May 18 primary; incumbent James L. Jeffers, who won the Democratic nomination; and incumbent Mark T. Sullivan, who won the Republican nomination.
Tax Collector Elizabeth “Libby” Roudybush is running unopposed for another four-year term in the position. She won both the Democratic and Republican nomination in the primary.
DuBois Area School BoardWhile it appears there are no contested races on the printed ballot for five available DuBois Area School Board seats, with three incumbents running unopposed, several residents have announced write-in campaigns.
In Region A, which encompasses the City of DuBois, incumbents David Schwab and Albert Varacallo III did not seek re-election for one four-year term seat and one two-year term seat.
Republican Charlie Watt will appear on the ballot for both the two-year and four-year seats. He was a write-in candidate during the May primary.
Last week, Deidre Brown announced her write-in candidacy for the Region A seat.
Incumbents Lawrence Joseph Salone and Jeffrey S. Madinger are running for re-election in Region B, which includes Sandy, Huston and Union townships and Falls Creek Borough in Clearfield County. Both cross-filed on the Republican and Democratic ballots for two four-year term seats.
Last week, Brooke Porada and Steve Russo, both of Sandy Township and Treasure Lake, announced they are write-in candidates for District B.
In Region C, which includes Brady Township and Troutville Borough in Clearfield County and Sykesville and Reynoldsville boroughs and Winslow Township in Jefferson County, incumbent Sam Armagost is running unopposed for re-election. He cross-filed on both the Republican and Democratic ballots for one four-year term seat.
Last week, Kent Smith announced his write-in candidacy for school director in District C.
Clearfield County
The contested races in Clearfield County include prothonotary and clerk of courts, where incumbent Brian K. Spencer, a Republican, is being challenged by Democrat Curtis James Campman four the four-year seat, in addition to the controller seat where Republican Robert Edwards Jr. and Democrat Zachary Bloom are running for a four-year term.
Clearfield County Sheriff Michael B. Churner is running unopposed for re-election to another four-year term.
Graham said there are a total of 48,078 registered voters in Clearfield County. She said they sent out a total of 3,250 mail-in ballots and have received 1,613 back.
No issues have been reported with regard to the upcoming election, according to Graham, who noted that unofficial results are expected to be posted on the county website election night.
“I do not foresee any delays,” said Graham.
Jefferson County
In Jefferson County, two countywide races headline the ballot.
Republican incumbent Jeff Burkett is listed against Democratic challenger Joe Ryan for Jefferson County District Attorney.
For Jefferson County Treasurer, Democrat James “Jim” Mackie is challenging incumbent Republican James “Moon” VanSteenberg.
Brenda D. Shumaker is running unopposed for Jefferson County Coroner.
In Brockway Borough, William D. Hrinya is running unopposed for mayor while Lugene Inzana, G. Edward Horner, Armando Furtunato and Rick Renwick are listed for four seats on borough council.
In Falls Creek Borough, Darrell A. Kirsch, Margaret Peggy Weible, Leonard J. Larkin, Keith L. Snyder and Ethan M. Fritz are running for four seats on borough council.
In Punxsutawney, seven candidates are running for four borough council seats of four-year terms. Those candidates are Robert A. Cardamone, Sharon A. Murray, Michele Boo Lorenzo, Eric Story, Justin Cameron, Cynthia Rebuck and Devon Luzell. For one two-year term on council, Sharon A. Murray is running against Joshua McAfoos.
Six candidates are running for four seats of four-year terms on the Brookville School Board, including Elisha Burns, Adler Fleming, Luc Doolittle, Matt Park, Erin J. Schiafone and Christopher Rhodes.
Elk County
In the Nov. 2 municipal election, some contested races will be happening in Elk County.
City of St. Marys Mayor (four-year term): Democrat Bob Roberts and Republican Lyle Garner will face off to be named mayor of St. Marys.
City of St. Marys Council (two-year term): Incumbent Shane Schneider, a Democrat, will go up against Republican candidate Salley Geyer for the one open seat and a two-year term on City of St. Marys council.
City of St. Marys Council (four-year term): Incumbents Margie Brown and Shane Schneider of the Democratic party will face former Councilman Ned Jacob and Jermone Sorg of the Republican party for three open council seats.
Ridgway Area School Director (two-year term): Peter Coffman, a Democrat, and Padraic McGrath, a Republican, will face each other for one seat on the Ridgway Area School board of directors.
Ridgway Borough Council (four-year term): Incumbents Steve Caggeso and Ronald Burkett will be facing several newcomers for the four open seats on Ridgway Borough Council, including Joe Gasbarre, Stevie Gustafson and Matthew Frank of the Democratic party, and Steve Lawrie and Brent Kemmer of the Republican party.
Ridgway Borough Tax Collector (four-year term): Either Mary McGrath of the Democratic party or Kris Roselli, Republican, will be named Ridgway Borough Tax collector.
Johnsonburg Borough Mayor (four-year term): Democratic candidate John Fowler will go up against Kyle Paget of the Republican party for the Johnsonburg Borough mayor position.
Johnsonburg Area School Director (four-year term): Nicole Zimmerman, David Allegretto, Ryan Miller, Courtney Dunworth and Tracy Crowe are all running for four open seats on the Johnsonburg Area School board of directors.
Jay Township Supervisor (six-year term): Richard Krulia Sr. of the Democratic party and Joe Uberti Jr. of the Republican party will fight for one open seat.
Jay Township Inspector of Election (four-year term): Gloria Bleggi, Democratic, and Jody Reed, Republican, are vying for one open seat.
Jones Township Supervisor (six-year term): Roger Vonarx of the Democratic party and Jeff Roberts, Republican, will battle for one seat.
Highland Township Supervisor (four-year term): Vying for two open seats, Matt Vaughn of the Democratic party, Tom Orzetti of the Republican and Lloyd Hulings, Democratic/Republican, are all running for Highland Township supervisor.