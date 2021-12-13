DuBOIS — C.G. Johnson Elementary School third-grader Callie Hynds was recognized at last Thursday’s DuBois Area School Board meeting for her contributions to First Class Children’s Foundation, a nonprofit organization which provides Imagination Boxes to local students.
“You are doing an exceptional job, Callie, I’m proud of you,” said Superintendent Wendy Benton. “What you have done is just remarkable.”
Benton explained that Hynds was so inspired by her Imagination Box that she joined the First Class Children’s Foundation team.
Hynds “makes the most delicious, rainbow sprinkle, unicorn cookies homemade with extra sweetness by Callie,” said Benton.
Hynds’ hard work paid off, and she raised more than $2,000 from her unicorn cookie sales to help fund Imagination Boxes for other children in the district, said Benton.
Matt Reed, founder of FCCF, said, “What we do is, we have unique events in the area like car shows, school supply drives, and craft shows, and all kinds of fun stuff. And we use all the money that we make and we donate back to local kids.”
Reed said one of their main programs is the Imagination Box, started in 2019, and is filled with school supplies, books, candy, a comic book and is customized specifically to a child’s individual personality.
“We do a box for each kid in a whole school,” said Reed.
Since the Imagination Boxes initiative was started, Reed said the organization has donated more than 1,000 of the boxes to children in the DuBois Area School District.
“If you were to put a price tag on it, it’s around a $50,000 donation of school supplies and books to the kids right here in this district,” said Reed. “This year was a particularly tough year because we also had some other programs that we did. We put a book vending machine over at C.G. Johnson for the kids over there. There’s other programs that we contribute to, to kids that are inside of our district but outside of the school district. We donate a lot of Christmas presents and things like that to kids. We give away books constantly to children in the area, and we just try to push and inspire literacy, creativity, and imagination in the children in our area.”
As a result of their mission, Reed said the First Class Children’s Foundation hopes children are moved by what they do and, in turn, do something kind for someone else.
“That’s how I met Callie. She was actually a part of my very first Imagination Box giveaway over at C.G. Johnson in 2019,” said Reed. “She got a box that year and we have a reaction on camera before I ever knew her. So sweet, and she was inspired by it, and she was moved by it, and she wanted to help us out.
“She (Hynds) put together her business, Callie’s Creations, and she sells cookies, and gathers donations, and donates it back to First Class Children’s Foundation to help us put more boxes in the hands of the kids,” said Reed. “I can tell you for sure that if it wasn’t for all of the work that she did for us in 2021, that we wouldn’t have met the goals and donated as much as we did this year. And it helped us get to our 1,000th Imagination Box.”
To commemorate that milestone, Reed had a 1,000th Imagination Box made.
“This one’s special because I’m going to give it to Callie ... for all of her hard work because she truly understands the essence of the program,” said Reed. “It’s touching, it’s moving, and it’s inspiring to all the kids that see what she’s doing for us, and then how we continue to impact the kids in this district and in this town.”